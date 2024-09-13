Oyo Traffic Tribunal prosecutes 27 offenders

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

Oyo State Traffic Violation Tribunal has prosecuted no fewer than 27 traffic offenders in the state as the Tribunal commenced sitting on Monday.

The state Traffic Violation Tribunal was constituted by the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) to hear growing cases of traffic offenders in different parts of the state.

The first sitting of the tribunal, was headed by Barrister Wasiu Raheem.

The OYRTMA Chairman, Major Adesagba Adekoya (Rtd) in a press statement on Wednesday disclosed that the tribunal treated 27 cases of traffic offenders, with some found guilty and fined, while others were discharged without fines.

“The OYRTMA Tribunal Court establishment is a significant step towards maintaining road discipline and reducing corruption in the state’s traffic management system”, he said.

He stressed further that the tribunal aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent process for addressing traffic offenses.

Major Adekoya however, warned all Zonal Commanders that manual collection of fines is illegal and prohibited, stressing that traffic offenders are to pay their fines directly into the government’s coffers.

Adesagba stated further that in order to prevent fradulent acts, the Agency is introducing an automated fine payment system, which will simplify the payment process for offenders.