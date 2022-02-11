Oyo to break US’ 2014 Guinness World Record in Marathon Theater

….As DAWN Commission enlists Oyo’s support in Regional tourism Optimization Roundtable

The feat achieved by the contingency of the United States of America in the marathon theatre record in the Guinness Book of Record will be broken in 2022 by the Team Oyo coming up from May 25 to 29.

This is the stand of the team of youths that will be making their second attempt at the contest which will last one hundred hours and will be watched in over a hundred countries of the world by hundreds of millions of people.

The Creative Director for the Team Oyo, Mr. Olafemi George, disclosed this on Thursday when the team paid a courtesy visit to Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, at his office in Ibadan.

Olafemi said the visit was meant to officially unveil the logo of the team and to get the backing of the State in the 100 hours theatrical performances that will hold at the University of Ibadan and will be live-streamed on YouTube.

The Creative Director hinted that if the team succeeds in breaking the 2014 record, Oyo State will come into a focal point as holding the Guinness World Record for Marathon Theater and will put Nigeria and Africa into global reckoning.

He added that the feat if achieved, will also promote the cultural identity, history, and tradition of the people, as these will be portrayed in the theatrical performances, chants, language, and songs during the performances.

“This is our second attempt after 2014 when America broke the record and became Guinness World Record holder in Marathon Theater Performance and we are set to break the record this time around.

“Our visit to the Commissioner is to officially unveil the logo of the team and enlist the support of Oyo State government towards our success, we are going to set a new World record of 100 hours and to achieve this, we need an umbrella body and a standard identity to represent TEAM OYO.

“For the hours that Team Oyo will be on stage at the University of Ibadan attempting to break the World Record and after achieving that, Team Oyo will become the World Record holder in Theatre all over the world, Oyo State will come into a focal point as holding the Guinness World Record in Marathon Theater and this will promote the real essence of the culture and tradition of our people in language, chants, songs, costumes among others, as the occasion will sell these hitherto hidden qualities to the world.”

The Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun assured the team of the support of Oyo State government throughout the five-day event.

He went further to promise the youths that the Ministry will bring to bear, all its facilities to publicize and promote the event.

Meanwhile, the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission has called for the support of Oyo State government towards its preparation to host a Regional Optimization Roundtable on Tourism, Entertainment, Media, and the Creative Economy in Southwestern Nigeria.

The Head of Special Projects at DAWN Commission, Prince Adetayo Adedoyin stated this on Thursday during a courtesy to the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture And Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, where he stated that the round table will be a platform for the Southwest States to optimize the tourism, entertainment and media economy for growth.

“Since Oyo State is the tourism capital of Southwestern Nigeria, we are trying to make a way to kickstart activities in other parts of the economy, so we are looking at tourism as a critical sector where we can bring in stakeholders to work with the States.

“We want to optimize our cultural assets that are lying in waste, it is an opportunity to showcase Oyo State to other States and also develop collaboration among States’ commissioners of tourism in the region and it is noteworthy to state here that there are descendants of the Yoruba States from Brazil that have signified their intention to build bridges to connect with their homelands.”

While reacting, the Commissioner gave kudos to the DAWN Commission and enjoined them to do more in promoting the positive possibilities in tourism and other sectors.

Present at the meeting was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Bunmi Babalola, Directors and other staffers.

For a better society