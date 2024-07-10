Oyo thrown into mourning as Hon Akinremi A.k.a. Jagaban dies

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Oyo State government, led by Governor Seyi Makinde, has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden passage of Hon. Musiliu Akinremi, also known as Jagaban, who represented Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

Flags has been ordered to be flown at half-mast throughout the state in honor of the late lawmaker.

Governor Makinde described Jagaban’s demise as a shocking and great loss to the state, while Hon. Olajide (Odidiomo), a fellow federal lawmaker, praised Jagaban as a dedicated and hardworking colleague who made significant contributions to the country’s development. His passing is a significant loss to the National Assembly and the people of Oyo State.

Akinremi, an All Progressives Congress, APC, had initially been elected in 2019 and reelected in 2023.

APC stalwarts, colleagues, and dignitaries in the state have also expressed their condolences over the loss of Jagaban, who will be deeply missed.

A former governorship candidate in the APC and ex-Senate Leader, Sen Teslim Folarin in a condolence message described the sudden passage of the lawmaker as a huge loss to Ibadan North Federal Constituency and Oyo State at large.

He said Hon. Akinremi left us at a time when his experience and input in the governance of the country were needed.

Also, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Stanley Adedeji aka Odidiomo said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of a dear brother and colleague, Hon. Olaide Akinremi Jagaban.

He said “Hon. Olaide Akinremi was a dedicated and hardworking colleague who demonstrated unwavering commitment to the progress and development of our nation. His untimely departure is a significant loss to the National Assembly and the people of Oyo State.

” I pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and provides his family with the strength to endure this profound loss. ”

Mr Akinremi, popularly known as Jagaban, passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness .

Until his death, Mr Akinremi represented Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

As it is the tradition of the National Assembly, plenary and committee activities are to be suspended to allow members mourn and honour their colleague.

According to family sources, the remains of the late lawmaker is being expected in Ibadan as at the time of filing this report, to be buried according to Islamic rites.

