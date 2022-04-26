Oyo Police arrest man, as missing teenager returns home

It was gathered that Blessing returned home to her parents at the Sango police barracks Ibadan Oyo state after weeks of anguish by her parents to find her.

Sources said following Blessing’s miraculous return , her parents reported to the police at the Sango police station in Ibadan. It was gathered that after thoroughly questioning Blessing, the police from Sango Division, following an order from the Oyo State commissioner of Police CP Ngozi Onadeko, trailed one of Blessing’s alleged abductors to the Olumi area of Ibadan where they arrested a young man identified simply as Victor.

It was gathered that the policemen still acting on the order of the CP are said to be on the trail of other suspects allegedly in connection with the weeks long disappearance of Blessing.

A police source said “. The Oyo state CP is very much interested in the case. She was elated at the news that Blessing has been found alive. We learnt she paid a visit to Blessing in the hospital where she is receiving treatment .”

It was gathered that residents of the Sango police barracks are also elated that Blessing has been found and a suspect arrested in connection with her disappearance. The residents also express appreciation to the CP for her intervention and prompt rescue of Blessing .

The residents who declined to give their names said

” We are happy that she is back home. Her parents have been worried sick and have been in pains since she went missing. I learnt that her parents have relocated her from the barracks for now”

” We commend our CP Mrs Onadeko for responding to Blessing’s parents and directing the Sango Division to find her . Her order led to the prompt rescue of the girl”

Also commenting on the incident, Mr. Ebenezer Omejailile the Cordinator of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN) hailed the police for the safe return of Blessing and urged them to arrest and prosecute persons allegedly involved in her disappearance.

” We thank God that the girl has been found . We commend the police. We are concerned because she is a minor and had to go through a lot in this past three weeks. The police should not leave any stone upturned to arrest and prosecute those behind her disappearance. We have directed our response team in Ibadan to reach out to her and her mother for any support they may need ”