Oyo govt. to complete Iwo-Road Mega Terminal, February 2024 -Works Commissioner

The Oyo State Government has disclosed that the Iwo-road Mega Terminals would be completed for the use of commuters and drivers shuttling between Iwo-road to other parts of the country by February 2024.

The Mega Terminals are two gigantic structures conspicuously erected in a centrally located area with a pedestrian Bridge which connects both, for the ease of movement of pedestrians and commuters across the express road, a massive parking space and modern amenities.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Professor Dahud Kehinde Sangodoyin, during an inspection of the projects.

According to the Commissioner, the Governor of the State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, decided to erect the Terminals with the aim to add value to the State Transport System, and to have terminals that could compete with the world’s modern terminals.

He added that the state government is gradually transforming to modernization around the world through different infrastructural projects that have been embarked upon since the inception of the present administration.

Explaining further, Professor Sangodoyin said the Governor was focusing on improving the economy, stating that a conducive environment for driving and doing business promotes productivity.

He said: “What we have so far is that work has commenced, and we hope that with the pace at which the work is going, it will be completed in the next six months which is the end of February, 2024, and perhaps move to the commissioning. So far, they have completed the gatehouse, and the majority of the structures are already completed, though they still have some other things like decking to work on in terminal one. In terminal two, they are working on the rendering. By God’s grace, the two terminals will be completed by February.

“If you see what is happening here, this is about more or less a second largest Hub in Ibadan city. Apart from the economy around this place, it is a connecting point to every part of the country: to the North, even to the East, and other parts of the South-West.”

Assuring the safety of lives and properties, the commissioner highlighted the social amenities in the terminals.

“We have a shopping complex, parking space, sitting area, and modern convenience. You can park your vehicles and travel without any fear that it will be stolen; we also have such security in Ojoo and Challenge. You can also relax in the sitting area at night if you arrive late before you proceed to your destination without the fear of danger. All these are adding values to the system”, he said.

The inspection also reached the ongoing Junction Improvement at Yidi Gate, where the commissioner directed the contractor in charge to create an alternative route to ease traffic around that axis, and the Omololu Olunloyo Monumental Park junction.

Confirming the stipulated time for the completion of the terminal, the Technical Manager, Planning Project Limited, Engineer Olatunde Raphael, said the work has reached 60 per cent, stating that the structural framework, which is the most critical aspect, is close to completion.

He assured that with the support of the government, the work would be completed at the stipulated time.

