Oyo gov’t restores water supply after decades of dried pipes

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

After several decades of dried water pipes , the Oyo Water Corporation has restored water supply to residents in some parts of the State , bringing untold joy to affected residents in the state.

According to the government, the cheerful news came after many years of service disruption due to technical challenges faced by the Corporation.

It added that repairs of leakages and bursts on other water pipelines located within the State is ongoing.

A statement issued by the Corporation’s Chairman, Hon.Elias Adeojo, said operations have since commenced at major waterworks and booster stations to complement water supply to Ibadan and environs.

He said areas water supply has been restored to include Molete, Bode, Labiran, Beyeruka, Eleyele axis, Bashorun-Oluwo nla among others.

While assuring residents of improved service delivery, he urged them to use it prudently.

Hon. Adeojo added that efforts have been put in place to ensure prompt repairs of facilities as soon as they are detected or reported by the public.

“The agency under my supervision would do everything possible to ensure that the recently restored potable water supply to Ibadan and environs is sustained”

He, therefore, solicited the understanding of consumers in affected areas for any inconveniences and assured the general public of steady water supply afterwards as the corporation is working relentlessly to serve them better.

“Let me assure residents of Ibadan and environs of adequate potable water supply as all factors like leakages and burst pipes mitigating against the Oyo State Water Corporation are being tackled with accurate precision”, he said.

He added, “The Corporation would deploy it’s personnel and machine to restore potable water to other parts of the State as soon as all the faults in Ibadan are resolved”.

Hon. Adeojo therefore called on residents of Ibadan to report detected pipe leakages and bursts on 08077033774 for prompt actions by the corporation’s engineers.