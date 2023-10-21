Oyo Civil Servant bags one year imprisonment over financial fraud

The Chief Magistrate Court 1, Iwo Road Ibadan, presided over by Magistrate Taiwo Oladiran, has on Friday, convicted one Adeleke Ronke Mary of the Oyo State Ministry of Lands, to a year imprisonment for official corruption.

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) secured the conviction of Adeleke after it had investigated a case submitted against her by a victim from whom she dubiously collected the sum of Six Hundred Thousand Naira (N600,000).

The court also ordered that the convict to refund the said money to the victim within a month.

In a Press Statement signed by the Chairman, OYACA, Honorable Justice Eni Esan and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Friday, Adeleke was investigated by the agency and found culpable before her case file was handed over the State’s Ministry of Justice for prosecution.

“The Chief Magistrate Court 1, Iwo Road, Ibadan, Presided over by Magistrate Taiwo Oladiran (CM1) convicted today, Adeleke Ronke Mary, a civil servant of the Ministry of Lands for official corruption under the Section 22 of the OYACA Law and the court sentenced her to a year term of imprisonment.

“Also, the court ordered the convict to refund the sum of #600,000 (Six Hundred Thousand Naira) collected from the victim within one month.

“Adeleke Ronke Mary has since been handed over to the officers of the Nigerian Correctional Services,” the statement added.

Justice Eni Esan said OYACA in its commitment towards zero tolerance for corruption within the public service in Oyo State, is ready to rid the State of all forms of corrupt practices and to ensure that justice is served in all cases of corruption within Oyo State.

For a better society