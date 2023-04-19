Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Oyo Broadcasting station on fire

News
By Editor
19
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

The Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State is currently being gutted by fire.

 

The fire, which was said to have started from the studio area, might have done a lot of damage to equipment in the studio.

 

 

 

An informed station source said the state fire service had been invited and that efforts were ongoing to control the situation.

Continue Reading
Editor 11313 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

FEC approves Nigerian citizenship to 385 applicants

Census: Stakeholders seek support of traditional, religious…

Ondo govt. flags off 2023 promotion for workers

CDC, Iyana-Ejigbo Area office to get new offices soon

1 of 1,016