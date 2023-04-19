Oyo Broadcasting station on fire News By Editor Last updated Apr 19, 2023 19 Share The Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State is currently being gutted by fire. The fire, which was said to have started from the studio area, might have done a lot of damage to equipment in the studio. An informed station source said the state fire service had been invited and that efforts were ongoing to control the situation. Continue Reading Oyo Broadcasting station on fire 19 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
