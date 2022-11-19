Oyo APC members narrate ordeals at Magistrate court: ‘Auxiliary’s men made attempt on our lives’

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Top members of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) in Ido Local Government of Oyo State have narrated their ordeals at the premises of the Magistrate Court in Ibadan North East where some armed members of the state Park Management System ( PMS) allegedly working for Alhaji Lamidi Mukaila a.k.a. ‘Auxiliary’ made attempt on their lives.

The PMS thugs, according to APC members were said to have laid siege on the premises of the Magistrate court, wielding dangerous weapons such as short guns, long cutlasses, and clubs with wraps of Indian hemp in their hands, in wait for anyone wearing APC t-shirts, faze caps or other insignia.

The suspects were said to have damaged dozens of bill boards and posters carrying the portraits of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the governorship candidate, Sen. Teslim Folarin, the Ido/Ibarapa East federal constituency ,House of Representatives candidate, Engr Aderemi Abass Oseni, and Oyo North Senatorial candidate, Barrister Sharafadeen Ali.

A source said it was an order from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) that forced the police in Oyo state to hurriedly arrest and arraign Auxiliary and his on Thursday, having failed to act on the petitions against PMS manager and his men by the complainants before now.

Led by an aide of the APC House of Representatives candidate, one Mr. Okediran, the top APC members were in court on the invitation of the police during the arraignment of Auxiliary and 60 others over their alleged destruction of APC bill boards and posters in Ibarapa and other parts of the state.

Okediran, who revealed that they wouldn’t have come to that Magistrate court which is the criminal den of Auxiliary men, told reporters that it was the police men who assured them that there was adequate security measure put in place at the premises, but the case was contrary.

The APC members further said they would have been lynched and even killed, but it was God who taught them to put away anything on them and on their vehicles that could identify as APC members as the rampaging thugs were busy searching every vehicles going out of the court premises.

They condemned the alleged shoddy job done by the police in the course of the arraignment of Auxiliary and his men, noting that it was known fact that the choice of the Magistrate court by police is suspicious, adding that there were other Magistrate courts in Ibadan.

“Why Ibadan North East, which everyone knows it is a den of Auxiliary thugs. We the Iyaganku Magistrate, Omi Adio is there and many others. It shows the police deliberately chose that place to scare opposition away and even put their lives in jeopardy, ”the APC members in protest against the police.

Magistrate Court has adjourned the case between the chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Park Management System (PMS), Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxilliary and the commissioner of police till February 2, 2023.

A court document showed that Auxilliary, 61, was arraigned on November 17, on six counts bordering on conspiracy, malicious damage and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

He was accused of conspiring with others now at large to damage the All Progressives Congress (APC) billboards bearing the pictures of its presidential candidate, governorship candidate and House of Representative candidate in Igboora, Ibarapa Central Local Government, valued at N1.2 million, and the billboards bearing the pictures of APC House of Representative candidate, Engr. Aderemi Oseni, valued at N3 million.

“That you MUKAILA LAMIDI ‘M’ and others now at large, on the 13th day of November, 2022, about 6:50pm, at Igboora in the Igboora Magisterial district triable in the Ibadan North East Magisterial district did conspire with one another to commit an offence to wit: Malicious damage and Conduct likely to cause breach of the peace and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“That you MUKAILA LAMIDI ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same, date and time in the aforementioned Magisterial district did Conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by destroying APC Political Party Bill Boards bearing the pictures of APC House of Representative Candidate and thereby committed an offence Contrary to and punishable under Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000”, the charges read.

For a better society