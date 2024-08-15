Oyo anti-graft agency sentences civil servant to three months imprisonment

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

Oyo state government , through its anti – graft agency , Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), has sentenced an Assistant Chief Executive Officer,Adesina Olanrewaju Oyegoke who worked with the Estate Department of Lagelu Local Government, Ibadan to three months imprisonment for illegal sale of land.

The convict is among many civil servants in the state who have been sentenced to prison for fraud related offences by the state anti-graft agency since its establishment by Governor Seyi Makinde led administration few years back.

Oyegoke ran into trouble when he illegally sold land belonging to the State Housing Corporation.

In a Press Release made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday which was signed by the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Barrister I.O Tijani, on behalf of the Chairman of OYACA, Honorable Justice Eni Esan (rtd.), OYACA called on civil servants to desist from all acts of corruption.

The convict, Adesina Olanrewaju Oyegoke, an Assistant Chief Executive Officer who worked with the Estate Department of Lagelu Local Government, Ibadan, was sentenced to three months imprisonment for a three count of official corruption under the OYACA Law 2019.

In the judgement delivered on Wednesday 14th August 2024 by Magistrate O.A Akande (SMI), presiding over Special Court 8, Iyaganku, the court found Oyegoke guilty on all counts and sentenced him to three months in jail.

“OYACA used the medium to warn Civil servants to desist from all acts of corruption, as it only plunges the State into underdevelopment and disparages the good image and enviable status of the Oyo State government,” Eni Esan stated.