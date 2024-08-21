Oyetola’s One Year in Blue Economy Ministry. Achieving with Pace, not Haste

By Jimoh Olorede, PhD

Today, August 21, 2024 marked exactly one year of the former governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, in the saddle as Honourable Minister for Marine and Blue Economy. But for the antecedents and expertise of Oyetola as the pioneer Minister, there seemed to be uncertainty over the novelty of the newly created ministry, a brainchild of the ingenuity of President Bola Tinubu.

In Nigeria, Marine and Blue Economy is one of the sectors ladened with humongous potential which had remained unutilized in the last 31 years. Stemming this unwholesome tide must be reason President Tinubu, in his sound wisdom, carved out the ministry from Transportation with its own vantage for potential maximization and revenue generation for national economic growth. The President’s judgment of Oyetola as fitting for the Blue Economy Ministerial maiden appointment was witty. This is basically because the system needed someone with prerequisite experience, capacity and expertise to navigate the novelty of the new ministry, and turn its uncertainty to assurance, surety and productivity. He (President Tinubu) must have been convinced by the Minister’s ability as immediate-past Governor of Osun State, whose antecedents prevented fiscal accidents that would have run the then hugely indebted (as inherited) state aground and stagnated.

In the last one year, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, has actually been sailing through the Blue Sea with ease. However, few players in an agency under his ministry bemoaned the minister for not making haste with a speed of motion that can result in mistakes, but the Minister continues working at his own pace to avoid socioeconomic malaise in the ministry and the nation, by extension. The Honourable Minister is a modest and highly-reserved leader, who always walks his talks, but hardly talks (about) his works or counts his laurels, as he believes in working and not noise-making. Nonetheless, his ‘walks’ talks, and his steps are giant in terms of his achievements in one year as Minister of Marine and Blue Economy. As evident in his proactive disposition, commitment and clear vision, the Minister knows the nature and demands of the new ministry in terms of innovation-driven management, coherent policy framework and implementation.

To drive home is vision of engendering a responsible management that would see to the maximal utilization of the marine resources, as soon as he was sworn in on August 21, 2023, Oyetola started leading by exemple with work schedules that clearly show a new era of management. “Together, we shall embark on a journey that holds immense promise and responsibility. As we look ahead, my vision is rooted in the responsible management and utilization of our marine resources to benefit not only our economy but also the health of our planet” Oyetola said in his maiden address. One of the factors that make Oyetola’s new ministry a cynosure of ‘economic conscious minds’ is the attachment of high-profile agencies to Marine and Blue Economy. However, this comes with a challenge, as coordinating these agencies requires experience, expertise and managerial acumen. Being someone that has these requirements, Oyetola didn’t waste time in engaging stakeholders in the agencies. By the following week of his office assumption, precisely as from Monday, August 28, 2023, he had started engaging the agencies in his Abuja office, receiving briefings on their modus operandi, general affairs, challenges and other related issues.

After meeting with the ministry’s staff, by the following week of his office assumption, he had met with the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Mr. Muhammed Bello-Koko, the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hon. Emmanuel Jime (all now former), among other heads of agencies, with commendations for the Minister’s novel and unique managerial approach. Those who would not allow the minister work at his pace, but expected him to make haste for their pecuniary interest, would think starting off this way was a waste of time, and thus unnecessary.

Within a year, the ministry has received many accolades. For instance, the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry recently emerged “Best Ministry in the Ease of Doing Business” as adjuged by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC). With his pace, in the first quarter of this year, 2024 (only), in just about seven months in office, Oyetola has been able to increase the revenue from maritime services by 92 percent with a whooping sum of N242 billion naira generated by the ministry, in comparison with the previous year. With his pace of work, the Minister, through his ministry, was able to attract more businesses and generate higher revenues by improving efficiency and capacity in ports, shipyards, and other maritime services.

Also with Oyetola’s pace, the ministry has been able to increase the volume of both intra-nation (within Nigeria) and international trade and revenues associated with it by facilitating maritime trade via streamlining administrative processes and reducing bottlenecks. With the same pace, Oyetola had launched “Year 2023 Inland Waterways Transportation Regulation”, a unique operational document that guides boat operations, regulates passengers’ conduct, and provides a framework for investors in water transportation, gazetted under the new headship of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), led by Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Agency.

With the minister’s pace, about thirteen fibre-reinforced plastic fast-moving newly built pilot scheme boats innovatively designed to replace wooden canoes with the aim of reducing accidents on waterways, had been commissioned at NIWA by Oyetola including the procurement of water-built ambulances for search and rescue operations safety purpose on inland waterways. With his work pace, as evident in his tracked records of performance as governor in Osun, the ministry of Marine and Blue Economy promises to provide alternative to our over reliance on oil, which has brought us more bane than boon, and more pain than gain. With his pace of development in Blue Economy and innovative generation of humongous revenues, Oyetola’s ministry provides a unique diversification of our economy. This will automatically reduce Nigeria’s reliance on oil exports and increase the contribution of the marine sector to Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

Also on his list of achievements in just twelve months in office as minister are the modernisation of Apapa and Tin Can Ports, rehabilitation of eastern ports, dredging of inland and coastal waterways, development of Inland Dry Ports, development of fisheries and aquaculture, continuous underground work on promotion of coastal and marine tourism, capacity building for maritime security and surveillance, upgrade of maritime infrastructure and equipment, and strengthening of maritime regulations and enforcement, among others.

Obviously, with his unique pace, and not inordinate haste, the minister has recorded more exploits given the miles he has covered in terms of his laudable achievements in the new ministry. Congratulations to the Commander of the Niger (CON) Adegboyega Oyetola, on his successful celebration-worthy first anniversary as Honourable Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dr. Olorede, a federal Higher Institution’s Head of Strategic Communication and Media Studies Department, writes from Iragbiji, Osun State, via oloredejimoh@gmail.com/08111841887.