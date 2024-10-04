Oyetola’s 70th birthday: Celebrating leadership essentials in absentia

By Jimoh OLOREDE

On Sunday, September 29, 2024, the former governor of Osun State and incumbent Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, turned 70th. His Septuagenarian birthday anniversary was very iconic. However, this is not because the atmosphere was rented by pageantry, but modest pleasantry, and not by flamboyant display of wealth. The Minister’s 70th birthday was iconic not because passers-by could not pass during the celebrations, or farmers could not go to farm.

What made Oyetola’s 70th birthday anniversary unique was the exemplification of good leadership essentials as manifested in the celebrations of his birthday in absentia. So, as in the opinion of John C. Maxwell, after all, “leadership is not about titles, positions, or flowcharts. It is about one life influencing another.” This obviously shows that Oyetola is highly influential by virtue of his leadership essentials, and not mere personality credentials, and his life-changing impacts on many people who insisted on celebrating his birthday anniversary even in absentia as he was far away in Saudi Arabia in solemn supplication, submission and thanksgiving to God Almighty for making him a beneficiary of His benevolence in the last seven decades.

Also, according to Chris Hadfield, “leadership is not about being liked; it’s about being respected.” The insistence of his followers, loyalists, friends and associates to celebrate his birthday anniversary even when he wouldn’t want to, for certain reasons, was more of a show of respect and adoration to Oyetola.

The Honourable Minister wouldn’t want to hold any ostentatious celebration or extravagant birthday party for his empathy toward the haves-not and the downtrodden, especially with the present socio-economic situation of the nation. As learnt, the organizers of his 70th birthday anniversary celebrations had to convince him that his solemn mission would be brought to fruition and his decision to execution by organizing a philanthropic celebration that would give privilege to the less-privileged, alms to beggars, food to the hungry, empowerment to widows and widowers and succour to the poor and needy.

The free medical outreach programme conducted across Osun State’s three senatorial districts, benefiting over 4,000 residents, showcases Oyetola’s empathetic and compassionate nature. This selfless act embodies the true spirit of leadership.

In actually fact, what the people from far and near celebrated at Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Osogbo last Sunday was not Oyetola himself, but his indelible footprints, impacts, essence, and leadership quintessence. The presence of the mammoth crowd during the grand finale of the ceremony climaxing the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Minister in his absence seemed to have dislodged a Yoruba adage that says “we can’t shave a man’s head in his absence” (a kii fari lehin olori).

The attendance of well-meaning personalities like the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, and other heads of agencies both under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and beyond, prominent traditional rulers like the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Ataoja of Osogbo, and many other royal fathers, mayors, players and Chief Executive Officers of different industries, political bigwigs and many other very important personalities (VIP) at the modest birthday prayer session held at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Osogbo, Osun State, did not only make the event epochal, but also further justified Oyetola’s prominence, political clout, beneficial personality credentials and leadership essentials.

The celebrant’s associates appreciate his essence and leadership quintessence as a benefactor, who has taken them thus far in the socio-economic ladder of achievement, as a leader is dead alive, if he could not duplicate or replicate himself. Again, what was celebrated was not Oyetola, but his integrity, which you could take as cheque to the bank. His leadership, marked by integrity and foresight, continues to inspire many, given his commitment to ethical role-modeling and his ability to think critically about the future.

The Osun State former governor’s visionary leadership, especially as demonstrated during his tenure as governor of the State, which enabled him to achieve remarkable feats despite the challenges he faced, was what attracted people to celebrate him. It’s no gainsaying that his ability to think strategically was instrumental in driving progress in the state.

More so, his excellent administrative prowess has earned him accolades from various quarters. His commitment to good governance and exemplary leadership has made a significant impact on the lives of Osun State residents. His transparency and accountability have also conferred on him an outstanding status in Nigeria’s political landscape.

As Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Oyetola has demonstrated unwavering transparency and accountability. The humongous revenues generated in the first quarter of 2024 and remitted to the Federal Government coffers attest to his acumen in revenue generation, fiscal management, and leadership transparency.

As we continue to celebrate Oyetola’s 70th birthday, we honour his dedication to public service, community development, and integrity. His life’s work serves as a beacon of inspiration, reminding us that effective leadership is about serving others and making a positive impact, and as we commemorate this milestone birthday, we reaffirm our commitment to emulating these essential qualities of good leadership. We pray God to strengthen his ability to further duplicate and replicate himself as a leader.

Dr. Olorede, Head, Department of Strategic Communication and Media Studies at a Federal Higher Institution in Nigeria, writes from Oderinde’s Compound, Iragbiji, Osun State.