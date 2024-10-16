Oyetola will contest, win Osun 2026 governorship election -APC chieftain

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has said that a former governor of the state, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, would contest and win 2026 governorship election in the state.

Oyintiloye, while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo, said that Oyetola stands the first right of refusal of the APC 2026 governorship ticket.

He said that Oyetola, who is currently serving as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, is well prepared than ever to end the reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration in the state in 2026.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, also said in preparation for the task ahead, Oyetola has commenced consultation with major stakeholders to evaluate, appraise the strength and the challenges of the APC across local government areas of the state ahead of the election.

He further explained that Oyetola was doing that to further brighten the chances of APC and to make it a more formidable platform going into the next election.

“This strategic framework will serve as a guide in defining our vision and goals as a party. We are more than prepared to wrestle power from PDP in 2026, and people of the state are eagerly waiting to see that happening.

“Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola will contest and win the 2026 governorship election in Osun State. He holds the right of first refusal and he is already doing his background work. He has commenced consultation, looking at the strength and challenges before us as a party. He is prepared and he is going back to Oke Fia Government House in 2026″, Oyintiloye said.

Speaking on why Oyetola remains the best candidate for APC at the next governorship poll in Osun State, Oyintiloye said during his four-year tenure, Osun State witnessed steady transformation in areas of health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, rural community development, among others.

According to him, despite the fact that the federal allocation at that time was meagre, Oyetola, leveraging rich experience garnered from both the private and public sectors over the years, was able to utilize the available resources in such a way that all the sectors felt positive impacts.

He said that the achievements of Oyetola in the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in less than two years, was highly commendable through a substantial increment in revenue generation, strategic investment in port infrastructure for efficiency and accessibility, adoption of national single window Initiative aimed at facilitating efficiency trade processing.

“This is a further testimony to his ability to perform in any given assignment”, he said.

Oyintiloye called on APC members in the state to remain united and support Oyetola towards the quest to win the next governorship poll in the state.

