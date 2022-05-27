Oyetola to electorate: I’ll not let you down if reelected

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that he will not let the people of the state down if re-elected in July 16 governorship election.

Oyetola said that the people of the state, who elected him in 2018, could attest to the various developmental projects he embarked on in the last three and a half years of his administration.

The governor said this during an engagement programme with members of Traders Association of Nigeria, Osun Chapter known as “Egbe Olowo” on Thursday in Osogbo.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said that he will not in any way relax in the development of the state as well as the welfare of the people if reelected.

Oyetola said that his campaign for re-election is not out of desperation, but it is rather aimed at the continuation of the good works he had started.

Oyetola said that since inception, his administration had been striving towards reviving the commercial activities of the state for its economic growth.

The governor said that his administration

is also revamping the economy through industrialisation and commercialisation by the establishment of Ethanol Bio-Refinery factory as well as the International Trade Centre/Industrial Hub and Inland Port, to create massive job opportunities.

The governor said that under the state government business uplifting fund, an initiative tagged “Gbowoga” where 10,000 petty traders with disabilities were given the sum of N10,000 each.

Oyetola also said the initiative would boost businesses of the beneficiaries and reduce poverty level.

He said through the programme, the sum of N100m was distributed to ten thousand petty traders, artisans, and market women, groups, to boost their businesses and reduce poverty level to the barest minimum.

The governor also said that the state government through Central bank and state’s Microcredit Agency facilitated the disbursement of Medium Small and Micro Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF), to more than 2000 beneficiaries.

He said his administration had also facilitated household loan through which more than 835 beneficiaries had received between N250,000 and N1 million as support funds.

He said he is totally committed to the development of the state as well as the welfare of the people, and he will not disappoint them.

The governor, however, appealed to the registered electorate, who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to do so to support his re-election.

In his remarks, Chairman of the association, Alhaji Ismaila Abdulganiyu, commended the governor for the introduction of Gbowoga initiative, which traders had been beneficiaries.

Describing Oyetola as a listening and intelligent governor, he said his achievements in the last three and a half years could be likened to that of eight years achievements.

Abdulganiyu pledged the association’s support for the governor’s reelection bid for a continuation of his good works.