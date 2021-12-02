Oyetola mourns as deputy Chief Imam dies @ 87 in Osogbo

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has mourned the death of the Deputy Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Haroon Adediran Samonigongo who died on Wednesday at the age of 87.

Oyetola, who said he was shocked and sad to learn of the passing of the Deputy Chief Imam, condoled his family and the entire Muslim Ummah in Osogbo and the State at large.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the Governor said the late Muslim leader lived a pious, worthy and exemplary life that was devoted to the service of Allah and humanity, saying that he would be greatly missed.

Oyetola said: “I am extremely shocked and sad to learn of the passing of our father and Deputy Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Haroon Adediran Samonigogo. His death is a huge personal loss because he was like a father to me.

“The late Deputy Chief Imam lived a pious, fulfilled and exemplary life that was devoted to the service of Allah and humanity. Baba was peace loving, a bridge builder and symbol of unity, who rallied the Muslim Ummah in Osogbo and across Osun as one indivisible unit till he died.

“Sheikh Haroon was a friend and supporter of our administration and always offered us wise counsel. He will be greatly missed. I pray Allah to forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Aljanah Firdaus.”

The late Deputy Chief Imam was buried this evening in Osogbo in accordance with Islamic rites. The State Government delegation to his Janazah (funeral) was led by the Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Oyetola, Abdullah Binuyo.

He was accompanied by Commissioner for Human Resources and Capacity Building, Hajia Lateefat Giwa, Commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Integration, Lekan Badmus, CPS to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan and Field Commander of Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu.