Oyetola inspects ongoing road projects, assures prompt completion

Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday, embarked on an inspection tour of some ongoing road projects in the State, as part of efforts to ensure quality service delivery and timely completion.

Some of the ongoing road projects the governor inspected are the 16km Osogbo-Lameco-Okinni-Ilobu- Erin-Osun-Ifon-Osun network of roads and the 1.53km Baruwa road, in Osogbo, the State capital.

Speaking after inspecting the projects, Oyetola expressed satisfaction on the quality of the job done and pace of work, saying ‘they are in line with the specifications.’

This is even as the residents of the benefitting communities lauded the State government for the prompt intervention on the roads which they said would boost socio-economic activities in the areas.

Recall that Governor Oyetola had on May 6, 2022, flagged off the reconstruction of the Osogbo-Ilobu-Ifon-Erin-Osun roads that have now reached various levels of completion.

The Governor assured that the road projects would be delivered on time for the benefit of residents and other road users.

He also emphasised his administration’s commitment to the adequate provision of infrastructural development and standard of living of the citizens, noting that the roads, when completed, would ease traffic along the axis and also stimulate socio-economic activities.

“I am here to inspect the 16km network of road spanning Ilobu-Erin-Osun-Ifon-Osun to check the progress of work and ensure the delivery of quality job. I am satisfied with what I have seen so far. I am particularly happy about the quality and pace of work, and I am sure that before the end of October, the road projects would have been completed.

“We believe strongly that the reconstruction of these roads will go a long way in impacting meaningfully in the lives of the people particularly the residents of the benefitting communities.

“With this effort, no doubt, socio-economic activities will be boosted as this will also aid the movement of goods and services.

“As we all know, road infrastructure is one of the cardinal objectives of this administration. In our efforts to transform the state, we have given priority to infrastructure particularly the construction of roads. I am not limiting my inspection tour to this place, I will still go round the State to see other ongoing projects, in Ile-Ife, Ilesa among others.

“I am satisfied and I thank Almighty God for this opportunity”, he added.