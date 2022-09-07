Oyetola inaugurates rehabilitated 3.65km road in Gbongan

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday commissioned the newly rehabilitated 3.65km road in Gbongan, Ayedaade local government area of the state.

The reconstructed road links Chief Adebisi Akande Trumpet Bridge/Olajokun Park-Adenuga Junction-Oke Church-Olufi Market Road, Gbongan.

In his speech, Oyetola stated that the project is in fulfillment of his administration’s commitment to the development of the town and its people.

He noted that the road rehabilitation will also increase commercial and agricultural activities in Gbongan.

The governor said, “the road we are inaugurating today witnessed massive deterioration due to diverted traffic to Gbongan township during the construction of Chief Adebisi Akande Trumpet Bridge at Gbongan Junction. As a responsible and responsive Government, we rose to the occasion to fix it to improve the socioeconomic development of our people. The rehabilitation of the road will no doubt improve the socioeconomic life of the people and the town in significant ways.

“Besides further giving a facelift to the ancient town, it will also increase commercial and agricultural activities which the good people of Gbongan and environs are noted for.

“The road was rehabilitated through the Ministry of Works and Transport Direct Labour team to reduce the construction cost to the barest minimum in line with our policy to offer the best at the minimum cost at a time the State is struggling with paucity of funds.”

Oyetola urged road users to refrain from practices that can contribute to the rapid deterioration of the road such as dumping of refuse in drainages and highways that can also result in flood.

In his remarks, the Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Dr. Adetoyese Oyeniyi, Odugbemi 1 appreciated the governor for deeming it fit to reconstruct the long dilapidated road in Gbongan.

Oba Oyeniyi stated that the development will improve economic activities in the state charging, his subjects to make good use of the road.

For a better society