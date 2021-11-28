Oyetola has been faithful to his electoral promises, says Osun CAN Chairman…..As govt marks 3rd year anniversary with thanksgiving

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Osun State Chapter, Rev. Amos Olu Ogunrinde, has applauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State for being faithful to his electoral promises.

The cleric who described Oyetola as a ‘quiet, unassuming but action Governor’, said the positive impacts of his administration’s policies and programmes were felt by various segments of the populace.

Rev. Ogunrinde who is also the Diocesan Bishop of Osogbo, made these remarks while delivering a sermon at the special thanksgiving service held at Methodist Church of Nigeria, Osogbo to mark the third-year anniversary of the Oyetola administration.

The clergyman who commended the Governor for always giving his heart to God as manifested in his regular thanksgivings, said the State is blessed to have someone like him at the helm of affairs at this critical moment.

He said: “We are proud that we have you as our Governor at this critical moment. God had been very wonderful since you were elected. There is no doubt that you have a place for God in your heart.

“In spite of the meagre resources, you are doing well. We have seen how you are performing wonders with the little accruable to the state. You have shown clearly that you are competent for the job. You are indeed a manager of human and financial resources.

“Your footprints and impacts can be felt across sectors particularly in the areas of infrastructure, education, security and above all, the priority that you have been given to the payment of workers’ salaries and emoluments.

“To us, we believe strongly that God has made it possible for you because of your belief in Him. For this you have done, the future is going to be very bright for you because you have put God first, God will not forsake you, He will continue to be with you.

“I want our people to know that God has to do with their hearts, not with their riches. God is more concerned about that which no man can see. God will do great for our Governor because he has given his heart to thank God.

“You have done well. You came with the slogan “Ilerioluwa” meaning it is my promise and I will fulfill it, and I thank God that you didn’t forget Him in all you do. You are on the right path.

“Giving foods to the people on monthly basis is an affirmation and testament to your promise to champion the people’s welfare and well-being. Please, continue in that trend and I want you to continue to seek feedback, let the people around you seek this.

“You’re doing well and we want you to do more. I however urge you to please, listen to feedback from people, particularly those at the grassroots. If you continue in this line you have chosen, you will continue to triumph no matter what your detractors do.”

