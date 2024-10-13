Oyetola flags off Gateway Inland Dry Port, says it will make Nigeria a logistics hub

… it’s the beginning of a new era of economic growth and job creation – Abiodun

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Gateway Inland Dry Port with a promise to make it a model for other Inland Dry Ports in the country.

Speaking at the occasion held at Kajola, Ewekoro Local Government Area, the Minister said the Port, which would be built to international standards, would be equipped with the latest digital systems for tracking, clearance, and cargo movement to ensure efficiency, transparency, and global competitiveness.

He said: “This project is not merely about building infrastructure but about laying the foundation for a key logistics hub that will facilitate the movement of goods across Nigeria, creating over 5,000 direct jobs, 15,000 indirect jobs, and stimulating local businesses. Moreover, it will attract investments that will spur regional development, benefiting Ogun State and beyond.

“No doubt, this project aligns seamlessly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as we are committed to creating an enabling environment that fosters innovation, economic growth, and infrastructural development.

“This initiative will undoubtedly help Ogun State become a more attractive destination for businesses and investors, reinforcing our collective aspiration for a prosperous Nigeria.

“During a recent visit to a logistics hub in Lagos, I observed firsthand the challenges businesses face due to congestion at our traditional seaports, which result in longer transport times and increased costs.

This experience highlights the urgent need for developing inland ports like the Gateway Inland Dry Port.

“Inland Dry Ports provide faster and more efficient alternatives for moving goods, ultimately benefiting our economy and reducing the burden on our coastal seaports.”

He said the development of inland dry ports is a critical component of the broader strategy to position Nigeria as a leading player in the Blue Economy, stating that as the nation continues to diversify its economy, it is essential to create infrastructure that serves as key nodes in the supply chain, thereby reducing reliance on traditional seaports.

Alhaji Oyetola expressed the hope that the Dry Port would enhance the efficiency of the logistics network and contribute to the decongestion of Apapa and Tin Can Ports, thus improving Nigeria’s trade competitiveness on the global stage.

To ensure the success of the Gateway Inland Dry Port and to avoid repeating the congestion challenges faced in Lagos ports, the Minister directed the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to ensure that the Port is developed as a state-of-the-art facility integrating advanced technology, leveraging ICT for seamless operations, and developing robust infrastructure that supports modern port processes.

“It is imperative that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council works closely with the Ogun State Government and the concessionaire to build a maritime ecosystem that is not only competitive but also a leader in innovation and technological advancement. Sustainability must be at the core of all our infrastructure projects.

“This Inland Dry Port is expected to significantly contribute to achieving that goal by enhancing the efficiency of our logistics network, reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with road transportation, and promoting environmentally sustainable practices in line with global standards,” the Minister submitted.

Also speaking, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said the Port would help in opening up and engendering more development in the State by serving as a transport and logistics hub for the nation.

“Having identified the ideal location convenient to our Gateway Dry Port inland container terminal, this facility is a key enabler of industrial activity and manufacturing in Ogun State. It will, on completion, increase the ranking of our State on the ease of doing business index.

“Because of the rail line right here, containers destined for Ogun can be ferried to Kajola and, on arrival, loaded onto the train and transported to Shederu, Kajola. Our manufacturers will be able to bring in their raw materials without having to go through the hassle of going to Lagos Tin Can or Apapa Ports to clear and transport, whilst dealing with the attendant demurrage costs that add to their overall cost of production.

“This Port will reduce the vehicular trailer traffic on our roads, thus reducing the wear and tear and early maintenance on roads leading in and out of Lagos.

“With the Gateway Inland Dry Port, we are solidifying our position as the foremost logistics and industrial hub in the country, bringing unparalleled advantages to businesses operating here,” the governor said.

Prince Abiodun added that the groundbreaking event is not merely the foundation of a dry port, but the beginning of a new era of economic growth, job creation, and increased prosperity, emphasizing that the project is a testament to the shared vision of prosperity and industrialization that would transform the State into a leading logistics and commercial center, both in Nigeria and across West Africa.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Gbenga Dairo, said the groundbreaking is another demonstration of the administration’s commitment to grow the economy and spread development to every part of the State.

The Olu of Ilaro and Chairman, Ogun State Council of Obas, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, while appealing for the reconstruction of the Sagamu interchange-Papalanto-Ilaro road to derive full benefits of the project, thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving the siting of the port in the State, adding that it demonstrates that the Renewed Hope is taking shape.