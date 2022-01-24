Oyetola approves reconstruction of more roads in Osun

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has approved the reconstruction and spot rehabilitation of some roads across the state.

The roads include: Ipetumodu Ode Omu Road; Ondo/Itamerin Road in Ifetedo; Wesley Guild to Oke iro, Ilesa; School of Health Technology, Orogboji; Iwara/ Ifewara roads; Eti Oni Esa Oke Road; and Kajola,Oke Bode to Osu Road.

Others are: Asaalu junction Oke Ila to Ikoro Ekiti Road; General hospital, Aketi; Oke Aloyin Road Ila, Ikirun; Iree Ila road; Idi Esu roundabout Ikirun to Iragbiji to Ororuwo/Ada Road and Olororuwo Palace and Orita Oke Amola, Ikirun to Apostolic Church Iragbiji.

This was made known in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on works Engineer Hussein Olaniyan.

Also listed for rehabilitation were: Ekosin/Inaja road; Inisa Iba Road,Osogbo/Boredun/Egbeda/ Ibokun road; Testing Ground/Aderin/Powerline road in Osogbo; CMS Oluawo Oba,Kolawole junction,Oluode market to Ahmadiyya junction,Obalende,Ojude Oga,Oke Baale all in Osogbo.

Ogbaagba Ikire Ile Ajagunlase road; Gbongan Ile Ogbo Road; OSSADEP junction to Bowen University, Odo Ori/Adeeke Road and Ojutu/Elerin Palace road were also approved for repair.

Recall that the Governor had earlier approved reconstruction of LAMECO/Agunbelewo/Okinni road while works are going on at Oroki Estate, Akede Iyaloja Osogbo besides Ikire, Inisa, Ilesa and Iwo township roads.