Oyetola @ 70: Osun residents to benefit from medical, surgical outreach

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

As part of activities lined up to commemorate the 70th birthday anniversary of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, its organizing committee has announced a medical and surgical outreach to residents.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Osogbo, the Chairman of the Committee, Timothy Owoeye, disclosed that the outreach would take place across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Owoeye, the immediate past Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, noted the outreach would run for four days.

According to him, we are going to start IIerioluwa free medical and surgical outreach on Tuesday, 24th September, in Osogbo at Tinubu Shettima Campaign Office by 9:00am.

“Also on Wednesday, 25th September, the medical outreach will begin by 9:00am at Geriatric Centre, Ilesa. On Thursday, 26th September by 9:00am, the medical team will be hosted by the good people of Iwo at the Oluwo’s Palace, Iwo.

“Finally, on Friday, 27th September, the team will move to Aragbiji palace square, Iragbiji while the outreach will climax with free surgery on Saturday, 28th September at designated medical facility for selected patients”, he said.

For a better society