Oyedepo warns against bad company as Covenant University matriculates 2,351 students

The Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Regents of the Covenant University, Dr David Oyedepo has called on newly matriculated students to uphold discipline and remain focus for them to excel in line with the philosophy of the institution.

The school, on Friday, 24th November matriculated a total number of 2,351 students for 2023/2024 academic session. 2,153 were under graduates while198 post- graduates got matriculated.

The 22nd matriculation ceremony provided an avenue to relish the enviable position the university had attained since inception.

The Chancellor, who declared the matriculation open at the university chapel, Ota, Ogun State warned that students should be wary of the kind of company they keep to gaurd against derailment.

The Chancellor said, “Adequate and spiritual preparation are needed for any man’s development. Wisdom and knowledge determine the destiny of any man. We must work through it before we can possess it.

“In the mould of the training that defines the outcome of the trainee, and we have managed a mould of training here at Covenant University that works with our products flying and excelling in their professional calling today, showcasing the validity of our mouid of training.

“Our training is geared towards raising a new generation of leaders, through a broad-based biblical principles culminating in the birth of pathfinder, pacesetters and trailblazers,” the cleric stated.

He further warned, “Discipline is about self-control. You are here to fufil the world you desire. You don’t rest while working, you rest while sleeping. Early to work, early to rise.”

He maintained that, “the root of success is highly laid on discipline. You can’t be teenager twice neither can you be an adult twice.

“There are two kinds of pains. The pain of discipline and the pain of regret. Discipline in taste and discipline your place to work. Keep up your own vineyard. Don’t hang around people that don’t share your sense of vision, they will derail you.

“People must invest in their area of interest. An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. Discipline your spending, a waste today is to beg in future. Endeavour to live under your set rules. As you choose to take responsibility early so you don’t become a liability later,” Oyedepo stated.

The Pro-Chancellor, Bishop David Abioye said, “For one to succeed, focus must be well defined and jealously guarded. Lack or loss of focus is in the derailment of many today. You should sit up and define your purpose in the next four years.

“The kind of company you keep is also important. An English man would say, birds of a feather flock together. It is important that you focus on the vision of Covenant University.”

While warning the students that the university value goes beyond issuance of certificate, he stated, “the vision is guided on customized life values.”

In his remark, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Abiodun Adebayo disclosed that a total number of 2,153 under graduates and 198 post graduates were matriculated for 2023/2024 academic year.

He further stated,”I wish to admonish you that God has brought you to Covenant University to upgrade your destinies.”

He also advised the students on discipline, saying “it takes high level of discipline to make high level advancement.

“After subscribing to the oath of allegiance, the students are expected to redeem the battered image of the continent upon graduation.”

The Vice Chancellor expressed joy over the ranking of the university as the best in the country and seventh in Africa..

He noted that the success story was in line with the prophetic message of the Chancellor.

“God has continued to validate the vision with many infallible proofs. Today, we are not only the most preferred university for candidates seeking quality and life-applicable higher education in Africa but our graduates are also adjudged as the most employable among all Nigerian universities even as they continue to receive laurels and commendation for excellent performance of post-graduate studies abroad,” the Vice Chanlleor added.

In her welcome remark, the Registrar, Mrs Regina Tobi-David said CU is set to raise another set of leaders that would uplift the dented image of the country.

She stated, “I can boldly say we are not tired of setting high target to bring about desired rebirth We are greatly humble by the accomplishment in the last 22 years.”

She added that the institution is also a character moulding institute where world changers emerged.

She enjoined the students to take their studies seriously so that they would have to justify their selection out of numerous other applicants.

