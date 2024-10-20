Oyebanji @ 2!

By abiodun KOMOLAFE

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (aka BAO) marked his second anniversary as Governor of Ekiti State, having been sworn in on October 16, 2022.

Oyebanji’s two-year anniversary celebrates his dedication to Ekiti State’s progress. He has masterfully navigated Nigeria’s intricate politics, balancing competing interests and fostering growth through strategic investments in key sectors. With his ‘homeboy factor’ and extensive experience serving two former governors in six different capacities, the governor has managed to unite various tendencies within the state, bringing about peace, stability and development.

In today’s political landscape, where transactional politics and the interests of the elite often take centre stage, BAO’s focus on transformational leadership, compassion and empowerment is a breath of fresh air. In a country where politics often takes a backseat to petty squabbles and power struggles, it is refreshing to see a leader who walks the talk! His initiatives – fixing community power issues, boosting agriculture, and creating a digital hub in Ekiti, among others – will have a lasting impact.

Oyebanji’s leadership shines as former Governor Ayodele Fayose, from a rival party, publicly endorses his vision. It suggests that his commitment to the people is genuine, and that his vision for Ekiti’s future is one worth fighting for.

His second anniversary offers a chance to define his historical legacy and position him as a key trajectory in driving growth, especially by quadrupling the state’s GDP at the end of his Second Term. Therefore, BAO should draw inspiration from Apostle Paul’s wisdom: “… forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forward to those things which are ahead, press toward the goal for the prize …” (Philippians 3:13-14).

May Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s next two years be filled with even more innovative solutions that inspire future leaders!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

abiodun KOMOLAFE,O20, Okenisa Street, Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State.