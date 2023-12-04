OYACA sensitizes corps members on impacts of corruption on economy, society

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) has on Monday, took its sensitization campaign to the National Youths Service Scheme (NYSC)’ Permanent Orientation Camp along Okeho road, Iseyin, calling on the corps members to avoid acts that will bring the names of their parents into disrepute when they start working in the public or private sector after their service.

The Chairman of OYACA, Hon. Justice Eni Esan (rtd.), who was represented at the event by the agency’s Executive Secretary, Barrister I. O Tijani, told the youth corps members that part of the reasons for the sensitization was for them to imbibe the anti-corruption spirit from the camp so as to guide against corruption and corrupt practices predominant in the working society they will soon join.

While defining corruption, Tijani said the act is an abuse of a position of trust for personal gain, listing its forms to include demanding and accepting gratification in the performance of one’s duty, taking actions that reflect conflict of interests and using political power inappropriately for sexual gratification, nepotism, appropriation of public funds for private use, among others.

“We decided to extend our enlightenment campaign to the NYSC Corps members because you will soon be posted to the nooks and crannies of Oyo State for your primary assignments and to serve in different MDAs and other government establishments.

“In addition, as the future leaders of this nation, we want you to imbibe the anti-corruption spirit from the outset so as to guide against corruption and prevent all forms of corrupt practices that are prevalent in the society.”

He went further to enunciate the impacts of corruption on the individuals, the implicated coworkers and their organization that will also share from the blame.

In her response, the Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Comrade Odoba Abel Oche, appreciated the Oyo State government and the leadership of OYACA for what he called a very impactful orientation programme against corruption, which he said has caused so much negative consequences for the nation.

Odoba said the sensitization has achieved the success of pre-emptying any corruptive acts and as certainly nipped in the bud, any thought to carry out such dastardly act in the future by the corps members.

