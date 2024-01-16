OXFAM tasks African leaders on poverty reduction, inequality

….releases annual report

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

African leaders have been called upon to take urgent action towards addressing the disturbing trend of inequality and the high rate of poverty in the continent for sustainable development.

The OXFAM Country Director in Nigeria, Tijjani Hamza who made the call at a press conference in Abuja on its annual World Economic Forum inequality report, said the challenges of poverty and inequality must be tackle for meaningful development in the region.

According to bim, there was significant monopoly of power which contributed to the aggravation of economic inequality.

While presenting the organisation’s finding and report , Hamza said “The world’s five richest men have more than doubled their fortunes from $405 billion to $869 billion since 2020 at a rate of $14 million per hour, while nearly five billion people have been made poorer”

“These corporations are worth $10.2 trillion, equivalent to more than the combined GDPs of all countries in Africa and Latin America, if current trends continue, the world will have its first trillionaire within a decade but poverty won’t be eradicated for another 229 years”.

He positioned that private sector should be regulated to prevent the exploitation of workers and tax evasion by corporations.

He noted that “Our rigged economies are benefiting the super-rich while governments are struggling to provide crucial public services like healthcare and education to Africans across the continent.

“Governments must step up and ensure corporations stop squeezing workers, dogging tax, and plundering our planet in their quest for massive profits”.

Oxfam International interim Executive Director Amitabh Behar said that nobody should have a billion dollars.

“We’re witnessing the beginnings of a decade of division, with billions of people shouldering the economic shockwaves of pandemic, inflation and war, while billionaires’ fortunes boom. This inequality is no accident; the billionaire class is ensuring corporations deliver more wealth to them at the expense of everyone else,” Behar said in a statement released with the report.

“Runaway corporate and monopoly power is an inequality-generating machine: through squeezing workers, dodging tax, privatising the state, and spurring climate breakdown, corporations are funneling endless wealth to their ultra-rich owners. But they’re also funnelling power, undermining our democracies and our rights.”

Oxfam traditionally releases its annual report on inequality just ahead of the opening of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF), launched by German engineer and economist Klaus Schwab in the early 1970s to champion “stakeholder capitalism”.

The charity said that corporations pay about one-third less in taxes than in past decades as a result of a lobbying “war on taxation”, starving governments of money that could be used to benefit the poorest in society.

Oxfam said governments should cap CEOs’ pay, break up private monopolies and introduce a wealth tax to bring in $1.8 trillion dollars each year.

“We have the evidence. We know the history. Public power can rein in runaway corporate power and inequality, shaping the market to be fairer and free from billionaire control,” Behar said.

“Governments must intervene to break up monopolies, empower workers, tax these massive corporate profits and, crucially, invest in a new era of public goods and services.”

On his part, the Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Awwal Rafsanjani, stated that the persistent poverty is linked to a lack of people-oriented budgeting and the high cost of electioneering in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Connected Development, Hamzat Lawal and Manager at BudgiT Foundation, Andrew Oaikhena urged the federal government to promote fairness, equity, and justice.