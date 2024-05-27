Oworonshoki-Apapa Expressway: Tinubu commends Dangote, describes project 10th Wonder of the World

…We consider this project CSR –Dangote

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the newly-commissioned Oworonshoki-Apapa Expressway as the Tenth Wonder of the World.

This is just as he commended the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for his selflessness in actualising the project.

President Tinubu, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, enthused that the 37-kilometer road, which commenced in 2018 by the former administration and completed in 2024, is a win for all Nigerians.

He explained that the importance of Lagos State to Nigeria makes it very vital and as such must work for the benefit of all.

“Lagos is home to all, I thank Aliko Dangote for coming up with this initiative and in partnership with HiTech have delivered the Tenth Wonder of The World.

“Lagos is not the only state experiencing growth and development under the renewed hope agenda. I also congratulate the Minister of Works David Umahi for his passionate commitment to structural development across Nigeria”, he said.

Speaking on the “extremely poor” condition of the road before December 2018, Dangote stressed that the road “severely hampered the evacuation of goods and restricted access to the markets, paralyzing the shipping and manufacturing industries and disrupting supply chains across the entire economic landscape.

“Before the completion of this road, it used to take two weeks before we get to the port, and in about 18 months, we lost over N60billion in demurrage…The successful completion of this project is an example of the positive impact that can be achieved when the public sector collaborates with the private sector.

“Utilising the visionary framework of Executive Order 007 in Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme, the Dangote Group has been able to mobilise capital for the complete refurbishment of the entire 37 kilometers length of Apapa-Isolo-Oworonshoki road and its expansion to 10 lanes”, Dangote said.

Dangote added that the Group was privileged to partner with the Federal Government in the transformative efforts, reaffirming its commitment to national development and prosperity.

He also stated that the scheme must be revisited to make it more viable for the private sector participants. “In this case, we have so far recovered only 40 percent of our investments and the balance is not due until 2027, we consider this project merely as Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We believe that a more commercial interest rate recovery should be allowed given the high cost of capital in the Nigerian fiscal environment,” he said.

In his remarks, Engr Umahi also commended the Dangote Group for delivering a well-executed project, adding that the quality of the Dangote Cement is a testament to the value seen on the road.

“I was once trapped for 8 hours on my way to the airport and so, I understand how terrible the road was. We are celebrating this project today because it was well done and a display of new technology. It is fully completed with solar-powered streetlights.

“In the same vein, the Third Mainland Bridge wasn’t just another rehabilitation work, a road that has been standing for about 40 years… to ensure that our bridges last longer, I’m happy to announce that Mr. President has approved the ban on the excavation of sands 10 kilometers from bridges across Nigeria.”

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, revealed that about 20 companies had relocated from the Apapa axis of the state owing to the condition of the road.

“…the state of the road is unimaginable. We are grateful to Aliko Dangote, HiTech for the excellent job they did. It used to take over seven hours to drive from one end of the road to the other, it now takes around an hour”, he said.

