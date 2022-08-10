Owo Catholic Church massacre: Gen. Irabor, Akeredolu confirm arrest of 5 prime suspects

.Nobody can disrupt 2023 elections, CDS warns

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU-Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDD), Lt-General Lucky Irabor, Tuesday, disclosed that terrorists that attacked St. Francis Catholic Church Owo in Ondo state, have been arrested.

Speaking when he addressed media executives in Abuja, the CDD said however that the arrested terrorists will not be presented before the media till investigations are concluded.

The Catholic Church was attacked on June 5 in a terrorists attack that killed 30 persons.

Addressing the media executives on the arrests, Gen. Irabo said: “I want to tell you that we have arrested the attackers of Owo Church. We were to parade them today for you to be but investigations are still ongoing.

““For the purpose of this interaction, I will like to read out their names and as I read out their names, let me say that it is not just the Armed Forces, but the DSS, the Police and other intelligence agencies were part and parcel of the efforts to apprehend these criminals who that have put us and indeed the nation on the toes.

“On August. 7, Idris Ojo (37) was apprehended at Aiyetorosi in Ondo State. He is one of the high profile Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) that escaped from Kuje Prison.

“Along side with him is one Jimoh Ibrahim who is a 39 year old criminal who was also arrested.

“Idris Ojo was not done with all the criminal activities which he undertook in the past, he was also planning other deadly attacks and he was perfecting those plans along with his cronies before he was apprehended.

“On August 4, again, the military in a combined operation with the DSS, arrested four terrorists at Eika in Okehi Local Government of Kogi State.

“These are Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza otherwise known as Ibn Malik; Momoh Abubakar, Aliyu Itopa and Auwal Onimisi.

“Now, Omeiza is one of the masterminds of the June 5 Catholic Church attack in Owo, as well as the attack on the Police station in Adavi also in Kogi State, that led to the killing of a policeman as well as weapons being carried away”.

Gen. Irabor who also assured that the 2023 general elections will not be disrupted said that the military will do all that it can to ensure that the election hold peacefully.

“Some time last week the Inspector General of Police (IGP), had a forum for personnel of the Police, the Military and other security Agencies that will be involved in the election and I made a statement that as members of the Armed Forces, we have a convenant with the electoral process. That statement presupposes that we will do anything to to create the condition for a free, safe and secured conduct of the 2023 general elections. We will do everything to ensure that nothing stops it. We have a convenant with the Democratic process”, he said.

The CDS also ruled out the possibility of engaging mercenaries to assist the Nigerian military to defeat terrorism in the country.

He said that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was capable of doing the job adding, however, that the resources that would be used to hire mercenaries, should be channeled to build the capacity of the military, which, he said, has the responsibility of protecting the country.

Gen. Irabor said, “mercenary is not an option, it is a half story. Mercenaries are commercial entities moving from one place to the other. We should rather use the resources to build the capacity of those that have the responsibility to protect the country.

“The core responsibility of the military is to protect the territorial integrity of the country. A nation is as strong as its nilitary and there are various avenues you can weaken your military. There are people who are strong physical but you can attack them emotionally and their strength will be useless.

“Do not encourage people to weaken the emotional strength of the Armed Forces, if you do, everyone of us will be the losers.

“God has created this space for us to dominate, our dominating and exploiting the resources of the State is a collective responsibility. It is for us, our families and our children to enjoy. It is not for us to abandon it for some other idiots to take over, it is for us to defend and enjoy.

“So whatever it will take to defend the nation, we will do”, he added.