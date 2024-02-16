Owerri Tiger base, Ihiagwa Nekede Rd Police stations abattoirs for organ harvest‐ IPOB alleges

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described Tiger base Police station and Ihiagwa Nekede Road station as abattoirs for organ harvest in the South East.

It raised alarm over alleged murderous activities of one Inspector Abu of Ihiagwa-Nekede Road Police Station in Imo State.

IPOB in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful made available to our correspondent on Thursday said that information in its purview showed that the said Inspector Abu is a butcher and illegal organ harvester in Imo State.

The statement partly read, “The murderous Police Inspector Abu was dismissed from the notorious Police SARS, but Hope Uzodinma and the Police commissioner in Imo State smuggled him through the back door into the Nigeria Police in Imo State Command.

“This same Inspector Abu was an ally of the notorious murderer and fraudster super cop Abba Kyari, who was jailed for his criminal activities, including organ harvesting.

“This Inspector Abu was a butcher in the Supo Abba Kyari disbanded cartel who specialized in covert illegal organ harvesting and trafficking.”

The group accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and the Imo State Police Commissioner of backing the clandestine operations of Inspector Abu, who is serving with Ihiagwa-Nekede Road Police station.

It added, “The Ihiagwa-Nekede Police Station is known for illegal abductions and the disappearances of arrested victims. It is obvious that those who were arrested and later declared missing must have been butchered and their organs harvested by Inspector Abu and his cartel.

“Illicit human organ-harvesting is a lucrative business among the hierarchy of the Nigerian Security Forces.

“Inspector Abu was a confirmed terrorist who was recruited to the Nigeria Police Force and drafted into SARS before he was dismissed by the SARS commander.

“Inspector Abu having worked under the notorious Abba Kyari.

“This Inspector Abu is terrorising, kidnapping, torturing, disappearing, and extorting money from innocent Imo youths. When abducted by the police command under this notorious Inspector Abu, you can only be freed if you have thousands of millions in your account to pay for your ransom. Or you have an opportunity to call your relatives to come and pay thousands of millions to free you.

“In the event that the abducted victim is unable to pay to secure his freedom, the innocent victim will be tagged criminal, terrorist, kidnapper, ESN and such person may be taken to an unknown location, butchered and his or her organ harvested and sold to the traffickers.

“The phone number of the notorious Inspector Abu is +2348035317307. This man is a deadly terrorist mole among the Nigerian Police Force that needs to be arrested by the Police Headquarters or apprehended and judged by the society.”

IPOB further called on Amnesty International, Human Right Watch Organisation, InterSocity and all the reputable human rights organisations to pressure the Nigeria Police Headquarters to arrest and investigate Inspector Abu and Imo State Police commissioner over the disappearance of the innocent civilians they have killed in Imo State.

It stressed that Imo State people and other Biafrans are suffering in the hands of the terrorists recruited into the Nigeria Security Agencies in the disguise of quelling insecurity.

Giving instances, it said, “Tiger Base in Owerri and Ihiagwa-Nekede Road Police Station are two abattoirs in Imo State where the murderous Nigeria Police butchers innocent Biafrans.

“People are murdered indiscriminately at these two police stations.

“We are reliably informed that the notorious Nigeria Security Forces in collaboration with the government of Governor Hope Uzodinma has murdered over 20,000 innocent persons in Imo State alone. While in the entire South East, notorious Nigerian Security Forces have murdered over 50,000 from 2021 to 2023 in the name of quelling insecurity in the region.

“This staggering murder figure is sufficient to declare what is happening in Biafra land as a genocide and Moreso to declare the Nigeria Security Forces as genocides.”