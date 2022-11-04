Oversight function:NASS vows to make budgetary provision for healthcare services an utmost priority, pledged support to FCTA 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The National Assembly (NASS) has

pledged it’s support to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in its quest to provide state- of – the- art facilities across its hospitals for the benefits of the teeming population, and vowed to make budgetary provision for healthcare services an utmost priority.

Senate Committee Chairman on FCT, Senator Smart Adeyemi, who stated this while carrying out an oversight function on the projects being implemented by the FCT, Thursday in Abuja, described the facilities provided by the FCTA in its hospitals as of high standard, and indeed, the best in the country.

Adeymi, who was visibly excited over the level and standard of implementation of projects in the FCT hospitals, commended the leadership of the Administration over the provision of standard facilities in its hospitals, adding that Abuja is a city for all Nigerians and the city managers must be prepared to expand its social facilities to accommodate all who are willing to live and do legitimate businesses in the Territory.

Senator Adeyemi also requested for the establishment of a new hospital at Nyanya to decongest the only government owned hospital in the area.

He however, urged the FCT Administration to consider the interest of the masses in all its programmes.

Conducting the Senate Committee round its projects, the Permanent Secretary, FCT, Olusade Adesola, who represented the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, said the Administration has plans to build and install modern facilities such as MRI, X-Ray machines, and Radiology equipment in Asokoro hospital.

Adesola revealed during the tour that plans were in top gear for the establishments of Model Schools across the FCT as well as upgrade facilities at Government Science Secondary School, Pyakassa, Maitama-Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary lamented that the influx of people into the FCT is over-stretching the social facilities and infrastructure provided by the government and urged NASS to ensure adequate budgetary provision for their expansion.

While appealing to the National Assembly to support the efforts of the Administration in providing critical infrastructure for the well-being of the residents, Adesola said the Administration will always make judicious use of resources provided to it by the National Assembly.

The projects visited include Senior Government Secondary School, Junior Secondary School I; Junior Secondary School II, and LEA Primary School all in Nyanya; Nyanya General Hospital, Asokoro District Hospital, as well as Government Science Secondary School Pyakassa, Maitama-Abuja among others.