Over -use of Maiduguri central cemetery poses great health risks- Shehu of Borno

AHMED MARI, Maidugurii

 

 

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Elkanemi has raised alarm over health challenges poised  by the over use of Maiduguri, central cemetery in Maiduguri, the state capital.

 

 

The Shehu of Borno who raised the alarm while addressing journalists in his palace in Maidugurii on Thursday, said “the Gwange cemetery which is the central graveyard was established in 1950 and since then it has repeatedly been over used despite the  fact that we have 126  cemetries within Maidugurii and it’s environs ”

 

 

” I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the His Excellency Governor Babagana Zulum to do something about it through the provision of water and fencing of the other cemeteries to attract people to the alternative cemeteries  as the over use of the graveyard posed  great health challenges ” the Shehu said.

 

 

 

The Royal Father said there are 126 graveyards in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere local government areas alone, with 16, 33,and 7 graveyards in Maisabdari,Khaddamari and Dala respectively..

 

 

The mornach also said he has been receiving complaints from his District heads, village and ward heads and appealed to the general public to use the other cemeteries, as the over use of Gwage cemetery posed a great health threat to the people.

 

 

He also used the opportunity to call on the people of the state to continue to pray for peace to reign in the state, Northeast and the country at large.

 

 

