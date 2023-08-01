Over 7000 SDP officials and members dump party  in Imo 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

A total of 7,331 officials and members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Imo state, dumped the party for another political party

The former Secretary of the SDP in the state, Mr Ogbonna Alozie disclosed this while briefing newsmen shortly after the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) meeting in Owerri, Sunday.

According to him, “These people, left the party few days after the Party’s Chairman in the state , Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu also announced his resignation from the party.

He disclosed further that all the 24 state officials of the party, 594 Local Government officials and 6,710 officials at the ward level dumped the party.

The former secretary, explained that the decision to dump the party was to show solidarity to their chairman Mr Okaforanyanwu, whom they believed had been “marginalized and unfairly treated by the party’s national leadership

Speaking, the Party’s Orlu Zonal Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Nwanegbo, said that a candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo was imposed on members of the party by its national leadership contrary to the party’s extant laws which provide for open contest.

He said that the officials vehemently rejected the imposition describing it as a plot to render them irrelevant in a party they had worked hard to build.

Also speaking, the Owerri Zonal Secretary of the party, Mr Prince Amadi said that the officials were not carried along by the party’s national leadership during the 2023 General Elections.

He alleged sabotage of efforts by the officials to grow the party adding that imposition of candidates for elective positions without due process was unknown to the party’s laws.

“ The national leadership has taken us for a ride long enough, from intolerable imposition to paying a deaf ear to our concerns. We refuse to be intimidated. Imo must be liberated”, he said.

Also, the Party’s Chairmen in Nkwerre, Aboh Mbaise and Ohaji-Egbema council areas, Dickson Ejiofor, Okechukwu Nneji and Gerald Uba said they were exiting with no less than 3,000 registered members in each LGA.

They however insisted not to be relegated to irrelevance adding that their next move would be made public after due consultations.