Over 500 residents benefit from free medical outreach in Osun 

No fewer than 500 residents of Ajaba community, Ila Local Government area of Osun State, have benefited from a free medical outreach as part of activities lined up to celebrate the one year coronation anniversary of the community’s traditional ruler, the Owaloja of Kajola Ajaba, Oba Bisiriyu Adeniji.

The medical outreach which included free blood pressure test, eye check up, blood test, distribution of free drugs, eye glasses among others, was sponsored by Dr. Fikayo Benson-Adeyemi, the Executive Director of a Non-Government Organization, Benson Adeyemi Foundation, BAF.

Speaking at the outreach on Friday, the Director of Innovation, Ibukun Akomolafe, noted that the motive behind the outreach was to contribute to the growth and development of the society through meaningful programmes that will support and bring succour to the less privileged.

He said: “We are here to carry out an extensive medical outreach to mark the king’s one year coronation anniversary, and this include medical checkups, blood test among others and also ensuring they have access to doctors.

“We will be treating over 500 people; we believe that bringing medical healthcare to this number of people in this community will go along way because we know the importance of early detection if disease and minor diseases that can be treated once detected early.”

However, in his remark, the Owaloja of Kajola Ajaba, Oba Bisiriyu Adeniji, urged the government at all level to emulate the Benson Adeyemi Foundation’s gesture by providing free and affordable heath care for people in the rural area.

In his words: “This programme is part of the programmes rolled out to mark my one year anniversary as a King, and that is why my son, Fikayo Benson-Adeyemi of Benson Adeyemi Foundation (BAF), use the opportunity to support me with free medical outreach.

“If an individual can do this, the government can help us too. You know some people’s untimely death is due to the fact that they can’t afford adequate health care. So, the government should come to the rescue of people living in the rural areas”.

