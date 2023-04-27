OVER 35 INNOVATION PROJECTS OF RMRDC QUALIFY FOR COMMERCIALISATION 

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

No fewer than 35 innovation projects of Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) have been selected for commercialization.

The Agency on Wednesday, during a media tour led by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Chuks Ngah showcased some of its innovation to newsmen in Abuja.

The Director said that one of the aims of the agency was to show where raw materials can be sourced in commercial quantity adding that the agency has over 35 patents for its research and innovation.

He explained that the Council supports local sourcing of raw materials through funded Research and Development active for exploration , development, utilization and strategic investment in the various industrial sectors.

The corporate affairs Director stated that part of the activities of the Council is to promote the development of indigenous technologies for raw materials processing and utilization.

According to him, amongst the innovation Patent of the Council are Method and Apparatus for Producing Dried Cassava, Portable Self-Powered Equipment and Mechanized System for Production of Dehydrated And Smoked Food items impregnated with Addictive and other ingredients, development of a Prototype Automated Rapier weaving for commercial weaving of Aso-oke Fabric , integrated System for the Gas Suspension Calcination of Kaolin and others.

The Director who said the council was posed to demonstrate its commitment to industrial revolution in the country, stated that the present leadership of the council, through collaboration with relevant stakeholders, would make the country proud in the area of innovation.

He noted that some efforts and breakthrough of the council in process technology and Local Content Development and Innovation in Nigeria, would be sustained for the development of the sector.

The Director called on relevant bodies to join hands with the council in its effort to move research and development forward for the good of the country.