Over 3,331 vulnerable children rescued in Bayelsa state through US AID funded programme

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Over 3,311 vulnerable children and orphans have been rescued and provided with sustainable livelihoods in Bayelsa State through the state’s social protection and care programs.

This initiative is part of the Integrated Child Health and Social Services Award Project (ICHSSA1), funded by USAID and implemented by the Centre for Clinical Care and Clinical Research (CCCRN) in partnership with the Bayelsa State Government, Catholic Relief Services, and 16 community organizations.

During the launch of the Bayelsa State Strategic Plan for Vulnerable Children Programming (2025-2030) in Yenagoa, Dr. Peters Adekoya, Chief of Party for ICHSSA1, noted that these children came from 1,171 households.

He emphasized that the project has significantly improved food security, livelihood skills, health, and social well-being, thereby reducing poverty among these children.

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo highlighted the importance of sustaining this program at the local level, as over 70% of vulnerable children reside in communities. He urged the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs to expand the initiative to include orphans as well as those in the rural areas.

Deaconess Elizabeth Bidei, Commissioner for Women, Children Affairs, Empowerment and Social Development, confirmed the implementation of a three-year intervention across all eight local government areas in the state.