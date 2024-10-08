Over 20 persons confirmed dead in Lagos as two boats collide on lagoon

No fewer than 20 persons have been confirmed dead after two passenger boats capsized in Lagos on Monday night.

It was learned that the boats were conveying 16 passengers each and caved in after a collision which occurred around 7 pm, at Imore Lagoon.

However, the destination of the boats is yet to be ascertained. The incident happened on Monday night.

The tragedy was also confirmed by Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who said 11 of the passengers were rescued.

The police added the boats were unregistered and that a report about the accident was made at the Ilashe Police Division.

Hundeyin said all 32 passengers and their goods drowned when the boats capsized, adding that it took the intervention of the police, local divers and other emergency responders to rescue the 11.

He said those rescued had injuries and were rushed to the Naval Town Hospital in Ojo for medical attention, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing for the remaining victims.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has yet to give an official comment on the incident.

