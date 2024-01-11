Over 150 widows of fallen heroes receive palliatives from DEPOWA in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) on Thursday distributed palliatives to over 150 widows of fallen heroes and deceased personnels in Rivers State.

Speaking during the palliatives distribution which included bags of rice and beans, vegetable oil, cartons of Indomie Noodles, garri, among other food items, at the 29 Battalion Parade Ground, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President of DEPOWA, Mrs. Oghogho Musa, said the gesture which was in conjunction with Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and DEPOWA), was part of activities lined up for the 2024 Armed Forces and remembrance day celebration.

Mrs. Musa said the palliatives distribution was also aimed at cushioning the hardship of widows of deceased personnels who fought to keep the country safe from her enemies but were killed in active service. She added that it was DEPOWA’s little way of saying thank you to the widows.

She said, “This event today is aimed at honouring our sisters, friends and mothers, the wives of our beloved gallant officers and men who paid the ultimate price while serving our dear country, Nigeria.

“These remarkable women (widows) who have dedicated their lives to serving the Armed Forces of Nigeria by marrying our gallant heroes, have shown us what it means to be strong, resilient and accommodating in the face of adversity.

“They have inspired us to continue the legacy of their husbands and to carry on the mission of keeping Nigeria safe and united. They have given us so much, and we hope that these gifts will bring them some joy and comfort.”

“We deemed it most appropriate to remember our fallen heroes and give them support. Time would not permit me to mention the indelible efforts and commitments of our fallen heroes to keep our Nation as one indivisible entity. What is pertinent to note is that their names are written in gold as gallant heroes of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. At this juncture, let me join the clergy to pray for the repose of their souls.”

She said, “DEPOWA is committed to strengthen the welfare of the families of our fallen heroes. The gift to our wives, friends and mothers is a token of our love to further extend our appreciation and gratitude. I want you to know that the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association hold you dear to our hearts and would always ensure that you are supported and do not feel the vacuum created by the demise of your loved ones. Be rest assured, the Armed Forces of Nigeria shall never forget the sacrifices of our fallen heroes,” she said.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Civil Military Relations, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu says the Defence Headquarters places premium priority to the welfare of widows and families of fallen heroes in the country.

He said, “Our commitment to the wellbeing of the families of our fallen heroes is unwavering and today’s event is a testament to that dedication.

“The defence headquarters, defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association in continuation of our addressing the needs of our courageous wives within our military family feels more than just distributing provisions, but tangible expression of the armed forces commitment to providing support and solace to the families of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the course of service to our father land.

“In this challenging times, it is essential that we extend our support to those who bear the weight of our heroes’ absence, that is their wives left behind to navigate to their journeys without their beloved partners and today we come together to distribute these items to these resilient women, acknowledging their sacrifice and offering a small measure of of comfort.”

He added that, “This initiative is not just about providing material assistance, but a symbol of our collective gratitude and solidarity. Each package we distribute is a tangible expression of the nation’s appreciation for the sacrifice made by our fallen heroes and their families.

“We understand that no amount of support can replace the void left by the absence, but we hope it brings some relief during challenging times.”

Responding on behalf of the widows, Mrs. Folake Lasisi thanked the DEPOWA and the defence headquarters for the gesture.

She however, appealed to the Defence Headquarters and the wife of the president to facilitate the fulfilment of the entitlement due the Widows of the Officers who died in Hercules C -130 plane crash in 1992.

She lamented that it has not been easy with them 32 years after the incident, and also pleaded for the support in training of the children of the officers who paid the supreme price in the inline of duty to the country.