Over 10,000 patients to benefit from Ebonyi Senator’s free medical outreach.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

Over 10, 000 patients are targeted to benefit from the free medical outreach of the Chairman, Senate committee on information and Senator Representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Kenneth Eze .

The programme which is to hold in four local government areas under the zone is also targeted at the elderly, youths and women who are being screened and treated of various different ailments.

Eze who briefed the press at Onueke township stadium said that the Over 100 Medical workers including Trained medical Doctors were there to attend to patients of different ailments and is being anchored by Abby’s Care Foundation, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) that extends medicare outreach to hard,

The Senator also said that part of the ailments that would be screened and treated includes, eye problem, cervical cancer, prostrate cancer, hernia and other ailments and called on the people to make judicious use of the medical outreach.

He expressed the regret that many rural dwellers lose their lives for patronizing quacks adding that a billed is currently at the National Assembly to ensure that quackery becomes a thing of the past in the medical profession.

He noted that the medical outreach will be a continuous programme to ensure that the lives of the rural dwellers are safeguarded and commended the people for coming out in their numbers to be screened and treated .

Eze revealed that he has offered scholarship to children of two All Progressives Congress APC supporters murdered during the 2023 general election in the State .

The Federal Lawmaker noted that the scholarship scheme will cover their educational studies to tertiary level adding that having lost their breadwinner shouldn’t be a yardstick for them to drop out of school .

This is a week long program which has been lined up and I started with constituency briefing where I flagged off 250 million naira medical outreach.

“This Medical outreach is born out of my desire to give my people quality healthcare services considering their background where they don’t have access to quality medical care,” Eze said.

One of the beneficiaries on behalf of others, Mrs Nwafor Nneka from Ezza North Local Government Area said the health issue which brought her to the place is being handled.

She prayed for God’s blessings upon Senator Eze.