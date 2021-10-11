Over 1,000 videos now available on Glo TV

Video lovers have a ready avenue to assuage their thirst as the recently launched television streaming service, Glo TV, now has over 1,000 highly sought after videos in its bouquet, Globacom has disclosed.

The company said in a press statement in Lagos on Thursday that Glo TV also has a rich collection of offerings including hundreds of live entertainment programmes, music, documentary, news, original shows, fashion, lifestyle and kiddies’ interest channels. The service can be accessed on Android, IOS applications and web platforms via desktop and mobile handheld devices.

Some of the interesting video offerings are the African Movie Channel Series which has a rich list of exciting movies from 14 African countries and Zee Cinema, a Hindi-language movie channel and the oldest 24-hour movie channel in India with English subtitles. There are also channels dedicated to Christian documentary and biographies featuring drama, comedy, action, and educational programmes.

Glo TV also caters to all age groups, the Globacom statement added. For instance, the between 15 and 34 years age category can hook up with Trace Urban which is an exclusive mix of the best international hits and artistes, with a focus on urban music like Rhythm &Blues, Hip Hop, electro pop and dance pop.

Lollykids, a global TV project channel which supports talented children from around the world from schools, children’s academies and theatres in every country is top on the bouquet for the future leaders of the nation. The channel serves as a constant television stage where children can perform and afterwards music events are organized with these talented kids to showcase their talents and even improve on them.

Football TV brings the latest news about the best European championships, various documentaries about famous football players, coaches and clubs; football pro tips and helpful skills to become better players, while Wsports serenades the womenfolk with the best of women sports and championship matches.

Similarly, subscribers who are news lovers and want to follow international news as it breaks can catch up with news-on-the-go channels including Aljazeera and France24, while subscribers who have interest in documentary channels can watch CGTN and RT Documentary, among many others.

