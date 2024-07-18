Over 1.3 Million Candidates Register for 2024 NECO SSCE Exams

Favour Ishember, Ishember

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced that a total of 1,376,391 candidates have registered for the ongoing 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal.

This was disclosed by the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, after monitoring the examination at various centers in Enugu, Enugu State.

Prof. Wushishi expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination, which he attributed to the various measures put in place to ensure a seamless exercise.

He noted that the menace of examination malpractice is on the decline due to innovations introduced by NECO.

The Registrar encouraged candidates to work hard to achieve good grades, emphasizing that “there is no shortcut to success.” He also disclosed that he had monitored the examination in several states, including Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Imo, and Anambra, and received positive feedback from stakeholders.

NECO examinations are also being held in several countries, including Togo, Benin Republic, Gabon, Equitorial Guinea, Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, and the Kingdom of Saudi-Arabia, which he said, is a testament to the wide acceptance of NECO certificates globally.

The 2024 NECO SSCE commenced on June 19 and will end on July 25, 2024, with candidates sitting for examinations in 76 subjects.