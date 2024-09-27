Outrageous! Nigeria losing $18.9bn annually to illegal miners—Senate

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Nemesis awaits bandits and illegal miners as Senate on Thursday passed for second reading , a bill seeking for establishment of special security outfit for prevention of illegal mining activities in the country .

The Specialized security outfit as proposed in the bill sponsored by Senator Mohammed Onawo ( PDP) Nasarawa South) is Nigerian Mine Rangers Service ( NMRS) .

Senator Onawo in his lead debate on the bill, said the proposed NMRS when established, would be saddled with the responsibilities of safeguarding mining operations, enforcement of mining / environmental and safety regulations as well as promoting sustainable mining practices in Nigeria .

He specifically explained that the proposed Mine Rangers Service as specialized security outfit , will among others , curb illegal mining across the country , rescue trapped miners , provide emergency medical care , investigate mining accidents and enforce compliance with mining regulations .

” The proposed piece of legislation has been painstakingly developed and streamlined to curb illegal mining, thereby providing avenues for harnessing the vast mineral resources in Nigeria .

” The bill is bold legislative step geared towards the diversification of our economy by de – emphasising monolithic focus on oil as the main source of the country ‘s revenue “, he said .

Virtually all the Senators who contributed to debate on the bill, described the proposed Mine Rangers Service as welcome development for protecting and securing the various mining sites across the country.

Specifically, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said the proposed security outfit , will help to stop the yearly loss of $18.9billion by Nigeria to illegal mining .

” The proposed specialized security outfit for protection of mining sites across the country , will it yearly loss of $18.9billion to illegal miners .

” The Mine Rangers Service , as envisioned , will not only curb illegal mining but also combat banditry “, he said .

In his remarks after the passage of the bill for second reading , the Deputy President of the Senate , Senator Barau Jibrin , described the bill as a very good one as far as required protection and regulations enforcement in the mining sector are concerned.

” We need special security arrangement in the mining sector which this bill is proposing .

” It will also help to combat banditry because one of the recently killed notorious bandits, was just a security guard to miners , later turned to miner himself and added banditry to it . He had a lot of mining sites where he carried out illegal mining .

” The proposed law for special security outfit for mining sector is very apt , because it will also help to identify criminals “, he said .

For expeditious consideration and passage , the DSP later mandated the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals to make more legislative inputs into it and report back in two weeks time.