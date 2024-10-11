Outrage as RIWAMA reacts to alleged dumping of bags of human parts along Rivers ‘varsity road

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, has reacted to the news making the rounds on social media about 5 bags of filled with human parts and dumped on the median of lwofe Road, leading to the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Rumuolumeni kingdom, Obio-Akpor local government area of the state.

Residents of Rumuolumeni kingdom and Rivers people plying the road voiced concerns about a strong stench coming from the bags placed on the median of the road.

The same was the case to social media users, especially Facebook, when pictures of the bags went viral online.

Some residents and passersby who spoke with our correspondent alleged that the bags were containing female organs amputated for ritual purposes by suspected ritualists.

They urged the relevant waste disposal agency to promptly remove the bags, as the odour was affecting their health.

Reacting on the incident, the Acting Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, Prince Ohia, clarified that the bags are filled with poultry waste and not lifeless bodies as alleged.

He said RIWAMA officials have visited the area and that the waste which was said to have been dumped on Wednesday will be removed shortly.

On her part, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko described the viral report of human organs butchered, bagged and dumped on the median of the road as false and misleading.

She explained that the bags were containing poultry feeds and not human parts.