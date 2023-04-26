Our victory is a casting stone-Plateau governor elect, Mutfwang —PDP inaugurates 9 man transition committee

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau state governor elect, Barr.Caleb Mutfwang has described the victory that heralded there emergence on 18th march 2023, governorship polls as a casting stone and divine ordination by God.

Mutfwang believed the purpose of the victory is for service to Plateau not individual benefit, calling on those that would be constituting the executive, legislative, and judiciary arms of government to work in unism to redeem Plateau lost glory.

The governor elect throw the challenged Tuesday in Jos the state capital, during the official inauguration of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 9 man committee for 29th May, 2023 transition, handing over as well as swearing in.

He acknowledged that the transition team is dictate by the current APC government as the PDP 9 man committee led by Prof. Gabriel Lombin as chairman were carefully selected after series of wide consultation.

According to Mutfwang, “the transition would mark our formal commencement in governance. We want to thanked Plateau people for trusting us with mandate to served.

” Our victory is a collective efforts and aspirations of all and sundry in the state. We will become a trustees for the common wealth of the people.

“We must set the standard from the beginning as the task ahead is enormous, and therefore, we must unite to drive the process of governance.”

Speaking on 200 hundred Atiku/Mutfwang campaign council that were dissolved, the governor elect affirmed that PDP did not make mistake for appointing Letep Dabang as director general.

“It is not possible to reward everybody that work in one way or the other that ensure our victory but God will remembered you”, Mutfwang stated.

The chairman of PDP in Plateau, Hon. Chris Hassan who dissolved Atiku/Mutfwang campaign council admitted that the reason why the party achieved victory was that they work with peculiarities that is suitable to the campaign structure in the state.

He also assured that appointment would be giving based on merit in accordance with party constitution.

However, DG Atiku/Mutfwang campaign organization, Hon.Letep Dabang applauded PDP family for the mandate given to them to add value to the journey of the party and derived to election to victory.

Dabang lashes on government in power (APC) as they make a greatest mistake of recruiting people to penetrate PDP campaign council and cause confusion, which they could not succeed in all attempt.