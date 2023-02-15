Our major challenge is fabrics’ sourcing –Faith Aigbe Ishola

Faith Aigbe Ishola is the Creative Director, Shakaraa Fashion. She talks about her trade. Fashion Academy and the problems facing it in the s interview with ISAAC NGUMAH. Excerpt:

Can you tell us about your Fashion Academy?

The Fashion Academy is based in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. We have trained over a hundred students in four years. We are currently developing online training modules. The main reason I founded the school was because when I started making clothes as a business, I found out that we had a gap in the fashion industry where people learn halfway and are not able to consistently deliver at a high level. I was forced to recruit the tailors from Ivory Coast. I discovered that their training system was different from what we had in Nigeria and I decided to adopt the aspects of their training that I felt I would transfer to Nigerians.

The Fashion Academy started as a way to train those I hire before setting them to work in the factory. However, it has now blossomed to its own part of the business. We have trained over 100 students and we are now developing content for online training. We are developing our online classes to cater for our fans that want to experience our classes, but cannot attend physical classes.

What about your ready-to-wear?

Our ready to wear brand is more of chic vibe kind of wear. We want every lady to look and feel elegant when they wear our clothes.

Tell us about your African attire dresses

I was not really into the African fashion dresses before I moved to Port Harcourt. I was more into western style clothes (what you would call English wear). However, when I moved into Port Harcourt, I realized that there was a market for the African wears. It really was a happy accident and now we have developed a link with traders in Europe where we do seasonal supply of African Print wears. Our prints are appreciated in Europe, mostly by our people in the Diaspora.

What about your business expansion and your stunning clothes for men and women?

Last year, we launched our Shakaraa bags. We will be launching our perfumes by middle of this year. I am working hard on this. We have two show rooms in Port Harcourt. We also attend to our customers using our online platforms

We try to play outside the box when it comes into stunning and building an outfit. We have our process for progressing our ideas from a concept to a drawing to an outfit ready for production. We like to make the simple act of putting on clothes a special experience for our customers.

How do you cope with your world-wide shipping online?

We do have online orders. Customers make orders on our website and also from our Instagram account. We have not done much international shipping to individuals. We ask our fans in the Europe to just pick our clothes from our partners over there as it they are cheaper because of shipping costs. Our last time shipping to the US was crazy!

What are your challenges in the industry?

Our major challenges in the industry have to do with fabrics’ sourcing. Our fabrics’ sourcing is limited because we are constrained to fabrics from China because of price.

What about your customers’ relationship experiences?

I am blessed to be in Nigeria because Nigerians love fashion. We have the ready market waiting for you but the same Nigerians are people who come in with very high expectations regarding what they can wear in relation to their physique. Because something looks good on an Instagram model does not mean it would look good on you. However, we work hard to give our customers what they want. Dealing with customers will always be a tough one. But we believe that as long as we understand customers need, we can achieve something special.

How did you start your fashion outfit? Did you acquire loan?

No I didn’t. I started about 10 years ago. I have always known I would be a Fashion Designer.

When I was eight years old, I started telling everyone I wanted to be a tailor. My dad was upset and said he should not be sending me to an expensive private school if you want to be a mere tailor.

I did go to the university and when I finished school, I started living my dream; I found a way and I started from the living room of my first apartment. I had a job and I was combining both. Once I was ready, I focused on my dream and it has been my career ever since.

