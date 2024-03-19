Our legislative agenda will enhance standard of living – Akpabio

.As NANS begs NASS to place 10 yrs ban on fees hike by tertiary institutions

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that the legislative agenda of the 10th National Assembly will bring about tremendous improvement in the standard of living of Nigerians.

This is even as the National Association of Nigerian Students has asked the leadership of the National Assembly to enact a legislation banning tertiary institutions in the country from arbitrary increments of school fees for 10 years.

Akpabio stated this during the Public Hearing of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund and House of Representatives Committee on Students Loan, Scholarship and Higher Education Financing on Student Loan (Access to Higher Education), repeal and reenactment Bill 2024, at the Senate, on Monday.

“The present 10th National Assembly at its inception in 2023 set out for itself a legislative agenda whose implementation will surely bring about a tremendous improvement in the living conditions/standards of the citizenry with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, ” he said.

Represented by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, he commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his foresight and uncommon passion in supporting the students of the country with the loan scheme.

He said the scheme will address the problems of lack of funding among Nigerian students.

In amending the bill, he said the opinions of all stakeholders would be considered to have the best legislation.

“I wish to urge you to freely express your views and opinions either for or against the subject of this hearing in a manner that will bring about the sustenance of our collective will to be together as a nation to call ours.

” Public Hearings are one of the primary legislative processes that offer the general public and especially relevant stakeholders the opportunity to contribute their quota to law-making.

“There is no doubt that your views at this Joint Public Hearing will go a long way in assisting the committee make an informed recommendation (s) to the Senate and the House of Representatives respectively.

“It is this submission/recommendation of the Committees that the Senate and the House of Representatives will rely on to pass/make relevant laws for the good governance of our citizenry as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,” he said.

Meanwhile, National President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Comrade Lucky Emonefe has urged the National Assembly to enact legislation banning tertiary institutions from arbitrary increments in school fees for the next 10 years.

“We had audience with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on February when we presented our challenges and our fears to the President and he assured us intervention in our plights.

“It is on that ground that Mr President assured that the loans that gave rise for the Bill being deliberated upon at this Public hearing,” he noted.

Continuing Emonefe said,”We suggest and believe that the Bill should make provisions to allow operators of the fund to offer grants to Nigerian students to further their studies.

“It will lessen the burden we go through in accessing loans. If the federal government has empowered the Tetfund to fund course of education in the country, Nigerian Students should not be treated differently.

“In America the President of USA cancelled the loans granted to student ranging over $1.2billion for over 100,000 students.

“The administration converted the loans.

Talking about the repayment period of two years stipulated for the loan under discussion is not realistic as most graduates are yet to secure employment after graduation in Nigeria.

” Annually less than 10 %of Nigerian graduates get reabsorbed into the labour market.

“Our proposal to this Bill is five years after graduation to enable beneficiaries opportunity to secure means of livelihood.

“We also suggest that beneficiaries of the loan be given opportunities for accelerated employment to enable them repay the loan through deductions from their employers.

“The establishment of students loans scheme should not pose a danger to their accessibility to tertiary education in Nigeria.”

The association called for debt forgiveness for students who made first class.

“We call for autonomy for the board and management of the loan and not the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for easy access to the loan in addition to increasing the number of beneficiaries to the loan.

“This will be a yardstick to arbitrary increments of school fees. This can come by way of banishment of schools that indulge in such increments in school fees.

“Student who found themselves in such situation end up committing suicide,” the students unionist noted.

He cited cases of students who committed suicide as a result of arbitrary increments in school fees.

“We urge the members of National Assembly to propose a bill for a national emergency to ban every tertiary institution from increasing school fees for the next 10 years,” he added.

He added that there is a Presidential order in place asking institutions of higher learning to stop arbitrary increase in school fees which some institutions have violated, noting that the only way to enforce this order is to address the issue of arbitrary increase in school fees.