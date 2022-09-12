Our Legislative Agenda is still our roadmap- Reps     

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said that the Legislative Agenda of the 9th House under the amiable Speaker Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila remains the roadmap that drives the activities of the parliament to achieve its madate of lawmaking, representation and oversight activities on government institutions.

The House further said that the parliament should be seen as an engine room for innovation and what the lawmakers do on the floor of the parliament is not sufficient to explain their role in lawmaking and good polity.

Gbajabiamila and the House Legislative Agenda Committee had enunciated and launched a 10 point legislative framework as a roadmap for the implementation of key reforms by the legislature to improve lawmaking as well as good governance in Nigeria.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the House for media practitioners under the auspices of the House Press Corps in Abuja, the Speaker said that the media and journalists have a very crucial role to play in sustainable and survival of democracy in the country.

He noted that quality Journalism does not happen in a vacuum but requires training and retraining of the media practitioners for quality media reports and maximum productivity.

He however regretted that with the advent of online media, everyone with a smart phone is more or less a journalist and the online media is replete with unverified reports that are capable of causing unimaginable crisis in society.

Also in a remark, Spokesman of the House Hon. Benjamin Kalu said that media reports serve a whistleblowing to the government on its activities.

He called on the press to endeavour to showcase the pedigrees and antecedents of seekers of political officers and to centre its reportage of on issues and not persons.

In his own intervention, the Chairman House Committee on Legislative Agenda Hon. Henry Nwawuba said that the Legislative Agenda of the House is the roadmap that is driving the activities of the House.

In a lecture titled 9th Assembly: Role of Media in Attainment of Legislative Agenda, he said that the legislative agenda is the summation of the legislative interventions of the green chamber of National Assembly on critical national issues

He noted that there are key areas in the House Legislative Agenda in the current 9th House including improvements in healthcare delivery, education, economic development, security, agriculture and reform of government institutions and many more.

He also hinted that the legislative instrument had been broken down into a long term, medium term and short term goals in a thematic work plan for easy of implementation by the House leadership.

