.Says amongst past leaders, only Obasanjo represents nationalist interest

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi on Thursday described ex-President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as the only one out of known elderstatesmen in the country that nears being referred to as a nationalist, saying others were leaders who represented ethnic interests.

Amaechi made the remark as a guest lecturer at the annual lecture of the ‘TheNiche,’ an online newspaper, which was held at Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

The lecture which has the theme, ‘Why We Stride and Slip: Leadership, Nationalism and the Nigerian Condition,’ was attended by many journalists among others.

The two-term Governor of Rivers State explained that Obasanjo was the only patriotic Nigerian who had serverd the country without leaning to any ethnic nationality.

Amaechi who was also a two-term Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly argued that Nigeria’s problems are Nigerians since they were lacklustre in bringing leaders to account.

He maintained that politicians played sectional and parochial interest to get into political offices, adding that people would have to redirect their lifestyle if the country would have to get better.

“There is nothing new, Nigerians choose who to believe, nothing bothers you, why should I waste my time when I know Nigerians would not change.

“I decided not to speak since Nigerians have decided on what to believe. The greatest fear I have is to be found in prison for offence not committed.

“I doubt if we had any national leader, the only person that nears it is Obasanjo. He is the only one with genuine nationalist leadership quality that transcends ethnicity and religion.”

He added that elites only brought up issues to suit their interest, noting that that could be likened to what were being taught in primary schools’ days. “Don’t talk why eating,’ is the slogan.

He went further, “They have told you as ethnic leader and you have voted for them, so what do you expect? The leaders have never told you they are good people, it is the people that assume. Outside Obasanjo, can you name anyone that is so patriotic. First, everyone is fighting for his stomach and second, his ethnic group.”

While citing examples of past leaders in the country, Amaechi recalled the former Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa in 1947 saying Nigeria is only on paper.

He pointed also that late Chief Obafemi Awolowo once said Nigeria is not a nation but a mere geographical expression while according to him, former Head of State, Yakub Gowon noted the basis of Nigeria’s unity no longer exists.

“The problems of Nigeria are Nigerians themselves. Our founding fathers are more regional and ethnic heroes,” he submitted.

The chairman of the occasion, Dr Uma Eleazu lamented that, “In recent decades, the morality of our national values have waned. Historically, when the moral basis of any nationality fails, everything about goverment is adversely affected. This is what is happening to us today in Nigeria.

He advised that men and women of goodwill must rise to the occasion and connecting to the truth no matter whose ox is gored.

The nonagenarian expressed displeasure over the state of the economy, saying everything that could be wrong had gone wrong in the country.

In his welcome address, the Publisher of TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amechi stated that going by the choice of the theme of the lecture, participants were invited to interrogate why Nigeria continued to stride and slide, saying that was as a result of taking one step forward and two steps backward.