Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Editor 15205 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Speaker Abbas urges defence college to commandant to help…

24 hours after Supreme Court judgement, Jonathan visits Aso…

Just in : DSS releases Emefiele

Be Good Ambassadors of Nigeria, Akpabio tells Nigerian…

1 of 1,853