Our desire is to address unemployment, improve Nigeria’s economy-says DG ITF

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Director General/Chief Executive of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari has reiterated commitment towards equipping Nigerians with requisite skills acquisition programmes in line with the mandate actualization of the fund.

Ari said the mandate of the fund is to reduce unemployment burden to the barest minimum and improved Nigeria’s economy setting.

The DG ITF made the pronouncement when bestowed with an award of excellence in leadership and human capital development by the correspondents’ chapel, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State council on Monday in Jos.

According to Ari, “I consider this Award, which comes on the heels of being named the Year 2022 Public Service Person by the Leadership Newspaper and Plateau Man of the Year by COA Media as an endorsement and approval of my performance in office by a segment of the society that has first-hand knowledge and appreciation of what I have achieved in the ITF since 2016.

” I must stress that our achievements, which provided the basis for this award, could not have been possible without your willing assistance, as you have assisted in no small measure to carry our campaign for Nigerians to embrace skills acquisition as a real alternative to white-collar jobs to all homes in the nooks and crannies of our dear country Nigeria.”

He stated that the first phase of the ITF Reviewed Vision: Strategies for Mandate Actualization was considered by many as the most ambitious plan by the ITF since its establishment.

” It comprised short-term, medium and long-term goals. Under the plan, new skills intervention programmes were introduced while existing programmes were expanded, leading to the training of over 500,000 Nigerians with cutting-edge technical skills in four years. The beneficiaries were empowered with start-up packs.”

Chairman correspondents’ chapel, NUJ, Plateau State council, Gyang Bere applauded Ari for providing leadership and revotionalizing the fund since assumption in office in 2016.

“Indeed, you have provided exemplary leadership, foster collaboration and build spirited team and friendship across board that has accelerated growth and development of ITF under your watch.

“It is heart-warming to note that your indelible footprints have endeared your admirars to you while your detractors are left with no choice than to sing your success story.

“Your quest to drive Nigeria out of poverty and fight unemployment through skills provision has lifted the Fund to a grade ‘A’ Federal Government’s Agency and one of the leading human capital development institution in the country”, Bere stated.