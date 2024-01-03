Our decisions not borne out of fear, but interest of Rivers people – Gov Fubara

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared that the decisions taken by his administration in the evolving political crisis in the state were not borne out of fear, but for peace to reign in the state.

Governor Fubara made this known while addressing Rivers people at the maiden state banquet held by his administration at Government House Port Harcourt on Monday to celebrate the new year.

Sir Fubara who wished Rivers people a fruitful and prosperous 2024 also appealed to Rivers people to embrace the ongoing peace process at the instance of President Bola Amhed Tinibu, stating that his administration will not be enmeshed in any dirty political war that would hinder the promising prospects of development in the state.

“Every decision that we’ve taken is not borne out of fear but because we have the interest of our people and we have respect for elders”

“I’m appealing to everyone of us to embrace the peace. We need this peace because our intention for the state is not for our personal interest but that of the development of the state”.

The governor disclosed that his administration was determined to live a legacy of unity and development in Rivers State, and not a legacy of political apprehension.

In his welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Wenike Danagogo expressed gratitude to God that despite the political turbulence in the state, Governor Fubara is focused to dispense the dividends of democracy in the state.

He pointed out that Rivers State is blessed to have a governor that is “calculated, humble, honest and hardworking”, and urged Rivers people to be apostles of peace, truth and justice for the state to continue on a trajectory of greatness.

In another development, Ex-factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Ehie, who represented Ahoada constituency 2 at the assembly, was appointed the new Chief of Staff by Governor Fubara to replace, Mr. Chidi Amadi, a kinsman to the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Chidi Amadi, was among one of the many political appointees allegedly imposed on the Rivers governor by his political godfather, Wike, upon his assumption of office.

The former lawmaker resigned his position as Speaker and also vacated his seat as member of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Sunday night.

His decision may not be unconnected to the political crisis rocking the state, even though he (Edison Ehie) was recognized as the authentic Speaker of the House of Assembly by a Rivers State High Court late last year, 2023.