Our country’s image shaped by global perceptions, Tuggar declares

By Patrick Wemambu

In the interconnected contemporary world, a country’s image is not just shaped by its actions but by the global perception of those actions. And the case of Nigeria is not an exception – Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has asserted.

This was stated Tuesday at the public presentation of the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG) – a private sector-led initiative designed to drive and sustain Nigeria’s national identity by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) – which held at the Rotunda Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

Cautioning that we live in an era where information travels at unprecedented speed, the minister reminded participants at the event that perceptions – whether positive or negative – have profound implications not only for a nation’s political standing but also for its economic growth and social cohesion.

Said he; “A single event, a careless statement or even a misleading news story can go viral within minutes, spreading across borders and continents. Even when borders were closed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and people, goods and services stopped moving, information and ideas continued to traverse the planet.”

Referencing the Black Lives Matter movement which ignited across the world from the US with the nation’s version of the ENDSARS, Tuggar lamented that the past weekend had been eventful for his Ministry following the stranding of the Super Eagles in Libya – ahead the team’s planned AFCON qualifier match against their hostile hosts.

On the same day, Sunday 13th October 2024, various media houses were reported as saying Sunday Igboho – leading figure in the Yoruba secessionist movement – had submitted a petition to the UK government on their self-determination agenda.

“These issues were seized upon by the Nigerian media and public, driving negative sentiment and undermining the country’s image. Such issues, however, underscore the importance of not just managing our actions as a country but also managing how those actions are perceived by the rest of the world,” the speaker noted.

Deploring false narratives with power to distort facts, shift public opinion and damage reputations in ways that are difficult to reverse, the special guest of honour emphasized the essence of countering threats to the national reputation – in a world where anyone possessing a smartphone can become content creator with 24-hour news cycle thriving on sensationalism.

He said; “For Nigeria, this presents a particular challenge. As Africa’s most populous country and largest economy, Nigeria is often in the global spotlight. Our actions, our successes and our challenges are scrutinized at every turn. Yet, we know that perception often lags behind reality. While Nigeria has made significant strides in areas such as technology, culture and entrepreneurship, these achievements are not always given the same visibility as stories about corruption, insecurity or political instability.”

Speaking on the Diaspora pillar of the Tinubu Doctrine of 4-D diplomacy, the Foreign Affairs minister argued that Nigeria must embrace a proactive approach to reputation management which begins with effective communication. This entails telling our own story before others tell it for us.