Our characters , attributes should demonstrate godliness in us – Gaius Aham

As we are entering a new political season, the need for politicians to build a reputable character and the need to be altruistic becomes very imminent. In this light, an elder and a man that calls a spade a spade, an Imo state born High Chief Gaius Aham Nwatamole, (Okaka Kamso, Nkenk’Enyi) the founder of Peace Foundation for Democracy, (An organization that governs Progressive Youths Worldwide. PFFD), a co-founder of Movement for Fundamental Change (MFC), and former gubernatorial candidate of People’s Redemption Party(PRP) in Imo State recently in spoke on this.

In a media chat with some group of media personalities, Gaius said ” God had given His people so much possessions. For centuries they had enjoyed conquest of the Promised Land. Now they lost everything and all because they had sinned greatly as Nigerian Leadership had in sharing blood of Innocent Citizens without mercy. Bad Governance in all levels of government.”

He also added that “Great conquests must be supported by great character. Whatever gains Leaders make they can lose in a heartbeat, unless they simultaneously develop the character to support those gains. Over the last 20 years we have watched many Leaders fall morally.”

He also opined, “Generally speaking, their charisma (gift) exceeded their character, moral infrastructure. The gift grew bigger than the person….It has been said Nothing is so hard to gain, and so easy to lose, as a good reputation. You can see what happened to the Ex- Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, he Lost everything to the Federal Government in just a minute.”

Finally, he concluded that “Leaders must recognize how fleeting is their fame or popularity. Instead they must give themselves to constructing their character. Only then will they keep the gain God Almighty gives them through their leadership.”

Gauis also known as Nkenk’Enyi has been vocal on social construct and the need to build an egalitarian society via good administration and policies .He is a string believer of Better leadership of this great Nation Nigeria.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline